EchoGo Pro is an AI service for automated identification of coronary artery disease - FDA gives 510(K) clearance for EchoGo Pro, expanding the use of Ultromics' EchoGo service to support clinicians diagnosing coronary artery disease - Every year in the U.S. over 800,000 people die from heart disease - accounting for 1 in every 3 deaths - around 160,000 are under the age of 65. - Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common form of heart disease and affects over 16.5 million people over the age of 20. - by 2035, the economic burden of CAD will be in the region of $749 billion in the U.S alone.