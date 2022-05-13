Hiring and retaining early childhood educators has reached a critical threshold, which impacts child care centres across Ontario. Umbrella Central Day Care Services and Sentient HR Services Inc. launch a wage and benefits survey for childcare centres across the GTHA. Educators who are working in a licensed child care centre are encouraged to take the survey.
TORONTO , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Umbrella Central Day Care Services ("Umbrella") and Sentient HR Services Inc. ("Sentient") have collaborated to compile and deliver results of an Ontario salary survey focused on the childcare industry.
Recruitment in the childcare industry has been challenging for a prolonged period of time, exacerbated over the past two years by COVID-19. With the impact of increased child care demand due to the planned Universal Child Care program and a competitive staffing environment, the outcomes of the salary survey will provide valuable information for childcare centres as they plan their budgets.
Together, Umbrella and Sentient will distribute the survey to over 1,000 centres across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), as well as Durham, Peel, York, and eastern Ontario, gathering salary data to help centres and staff gauge fair and equitable remuneration.
"This valuable survey also includes statistics on staff salaries, vacation credits, sick days and benefits, such as health and dental plan coverage, and much more," said Donna Ferguson, Administrator of Umbrella.
Sentient and Umbrella have developed a secure website that will allow childcare centres to participate in the salary survey.
"Together, we can provide more transparency and knowledge in a trustworthy, safe, and secure way," Dixon shared.
Participating centres will receive access to the tabulated results with raw data and several valuable charts and graphs to help show salary summaries by region, worker qualifications, and years of experience. Centres that return a completed questionnaire will receive a complimentary copy of the results.
The survey website will open on May 15th, 2022 and remain open through June 30th, 2022. A link to the salary survey will be available at http://www.childcaresurvey.ca.
About Umbrella Central Day Care Services
Umbrella is an innovative organization created to assist with administering, and offering quality programs for young children through a comprehensive variety of services.
Established in 1978 as a non-profit, charitable corporation, Umbrella provides support services to child care centres, with the aim of increasing the quality, stability, and cost efficiency of the child care community. For more information on Umbrella, please visit: https://umbrelladaycare.com
About Sentient HR Services Inc.
Sentient provides qualified supply staff to childcare centres and private schools across Ontario. Sentient sources candidates, vets them carefully, and meticulously ensures their required documents are valid and on file for clients. Sentient increasingly connects with the childcare community through online learning and HR Services. For more information on Sentient, please visit: http://www.sentienthr.com
