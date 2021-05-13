NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that third-year medical student Eboni Peoples was awarded the Presidential Distinguished Service Award by the American Medical School Association (AMSA). The award was presented via a special online session during AMSA's annual conference, and recognizes Eboni for her advocacy and leadership as the Race, Ethnicity, and Culture in Health Committee Coordinator for the organization whose mission is to cultivate, inspire and inform medical students.
As the oldest and largest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States, AMSA works with more than 30,000 active members worldwide to promote healthcare that is accessible, affordable and equitable. When presenting the Presidential Distinguished Service Award, AMSA president Dr. Ali Bokhari (D.O., M.P.H.) highlighted Eboni's unrelenting passion for advocating on behalf of patients and working to promote health equity.
"Eboni has served as an enthusiastic and involved leader, graciously leading discussions on the impact of racism on the structure of the American healthcare system," said Dr. Bokhari. "She has gone above and beyond in her role and has supported AMSA as a whole, showing insight and thoughtfulness."
Health education and advocacy have long been a passion for Eboni. As an undergraduate in Central Florida, Eboni was first exposed to the stark disparities in healthcare when working with migrant workers. Always eager to get involved, Eboni's dedication to service led to her participation in AMSA during med school. Last year, Eboni was one of three UMHS students selected for a scholarship to enroll in AMSA's Reproductive Justice Leadership Program. In that program, Eboni expanded her training in health advocacy and reaffirmed her commitment to health equity.
"I feel like I've always been service oriented, and I don't expect any recognition for the work that I'm doing," said Eboni. "I'm very passionate about health equity and I just hope that through my work with AMSA and the future doctors we reach that people are more educated about critical issues, see the need for change and want to get involved to be part of the solution."
Recognizing the impact of state and federal policies on healthcare and health equity, Eboni has also been working with AMSA to support the organization's #MedOutTheVote campaign, which engaged 80 medical schools, registered more than 14,000 voters, and recruited more than 200 med students to serve as poll workers during the 2020 general election.
"We are incredibly proud of Eboni's remarkable achievements and her advocacy efforts," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "Eboni continues to impress everyone in the UMHS community with her relentless passion, positivity, and promise. She's a valued ambassador and represents what our school is all about - developing genuinely compassionate physicians who lead through excellence."
For more information about opportunities to get involved with AMSA's advocacy programs at UMHS, please visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/organizations-and-clubs.
About UMHS
The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information about our top rated Medical school, please visit our website.
Media Contact
Megan Leer, UMHS, 619-708-9500, meganleerpr@gmail.com
SOURCE UMHS