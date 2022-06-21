Partnership provides a seamless experience for patients, caregivers, and sites of proven traditional, DCT, and hybrid trial solutions for eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, behavioral engagement, sensors and wearables, and more
LONDON and BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- uMotif and ClinOne today announced a partnership to provide the global life sciences industry with a single, integrated solution underpinned by an intuitive user experience that results in best-in-class electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and electronic informed consent (eConsent) technology.
Today many patients and clinical research coordinators struggle to navigate a changing constellation of systems, apps, and sensors for each individual protocol. Both patient and site participants consistently rank multiple and duplicative logins, trainings, and data entry along with inconsistent user experiences as top challenges to sustain clinical trial participation.
uMotif and ClinOne built their platforms with extensibility and intuitive user experiences at their core. Together they feature the inherent flexibility to support fully decentralized trials (DCT), traditional site-based studies, and hybrid designs of any scale or therapeutic area complexity. The combined offering is cost-accessible, fast to deploy, and easy for participants to use on their own familiar mobile devices.
"It is encouraging and refreshing to see so many sponsors and CROs adopt patient-first technologies like eCOA, ePRO (patient reported outcomes) and eConsent, but too often they are frustrated by disjointed solutions that place a high burden on users and limit effectiveness," said Steve Rosenberg (LinkedIn), CEO of uMotif. "Together, uMotif and ClinOne are setting out to directly address these pain points with a seamless and comprehensive solution that trial participants actually want to use. In this way, we will add immediate value to increase data quality and reduce risk while improving convenience and comfort for everyone involved with the trial."
uMotif's eCOA/ePRO and engagement platform improves participant experience, transforming the reliability of patient-reported and site-based endpoint data used for new drug approval decisions. eConsent on ClinOne's adaptive experience platform reduces the risk of consent-related errors and enables more informed participation decisions. Together they provide a seamless participant experience across a wide array of therapeutic areas and trial designs.
"The work our customers do to save and improve lives is nothing short of inspiring, and as a technology ecosystem we share a responsibility to provide the patients, caregivers, and sites in their trials with the best experience possible," said Andrea Valente (LinkedIn), ClinOne CEO. "Yet with the pandemic especially, too many untested products entered the market before they were ready from a user perspective. That's why we are proud to provide our eConsent customers with direct access to an intuitive and trusted eCOA/ePRO solution from uMotif. With this partnership, our expanded platform continues to provide essential solutions that blend trial activities into the flow of everyday lives and make it easier for everyone to participate in a study."
About uMotif
uMotif's mission is to put patients at the center of clinical research. Designed with patients for patients, the uMotif patient-first eClinical platform powers site-based to fully decentralised clinical, real-world, and post-marketing research. By engaging patients and healthcare professionals, uMotif is trusted by global pharmaceutical companies, biotech's, CROs, and academic institutions to capture large volumes of eCOA/ePRO, symptom, and wearable device data. http://www.umotif.com
About ClinOne
ClinOne provides adaptive experiences for participants in clinical trials. By offering choice to patients, caregivers, and site staff, our technology makes it easier to stay active, compliant, and comfortable in a trial – thereby expanding enrollment access, reducing drop-out rate, and shortening conduct timelines. Our true single platform features solutions for local HCP trial awareness, remote and onsite eConsent, Uber Health, medication adherence, and a DCT portal. ClinOne stands alone with the industry's fastest implementation (average 2-4 weeks), cost-efficient scale, and seamless API integrations for complex therapeutic areas such as Oncology, CNS, and Rare Disease in over 60 languages. To learn why more than 55 sponsors and CROs trust ClinOne in 100+ currently active studies to connect, inform, and empower participants to take control of their clinical trial experience, begin a conversation with our experts at http://www.clinone.com.
