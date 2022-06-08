UNA's partnership with Health Carousel streamlines digital credential management and competency testing for nurses and clinicians around the nation.
GREENSBORO, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNA Health, Inc, an emerging mobile compliance software that is revolutionizing how healthcare staffing firms recruit and qualify clinicians, is pleased to announce a partnership with Health Carousel, one of the nation's leading providers of workforce solutions and full service staffing solutions.
UNA will provide competency testing that features high-fidelity patient care scenarios that parallel actual job experiences on an industry-leading mobile platform to Health Carousel's large network of highly qualified clinicians.
"When assessing our competency needs, our company really looks for what is going to be easiest for our healthcare professionals to complete with their busy schedules but also ensure that we are sending qualified competent healthcare providers to work. UNA has been fantastic with onboarding, training, and planning the future with Health Carousel." said Brittany Riesenberg, Director of Credentialing at Health Carousel. "We have been able to throw some lofty goals with UNA and they delivered on all of them. We are excited for our new partnership with them."
UNA Health currently provides testing for over 60 different specialties, with each exam following The Department of Labor's Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures. UNA seeks to create a culture of transparency - that's why every exam in UNA's library is backed by technical documentation exemplifying validity.
"UNA's mission is to improve the hiring process, for both applicants and employers through innovative technology. We will not skimp on quality. Our executive team includes passionate clinicians who want to make a difference in patient care. UNA delivers a product that meets all regulatory requirements, and also meets the ever-changing specialties of the workforce who provide this care," said Leslie Jeffries MSN, BSN, RN, Senior Vice President of Operations at UNA Health.
In addition to partnering with Health Carousel, UNA is excited to announce Favorite Healthcare, Triage Staffing, Express Healthcare Professionals, and MedPro Healthcare Staffing as top clients.
