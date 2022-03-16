Unaddressed vision problems among commercial bus drivers are linked to the high rate of road crash fatalities in Bangladesh. In the vast majority of cases, the visual impairment could be easily and inexpensively corrected, such as with a pair of glasses. The study has significant implications for reducing traffic fatalities not only in Bangladesh, but also in other low- and middle-income countries, where 93% of road traffic deaths occur. Photo credit: Geoff Oliver Bugbee/Orbis