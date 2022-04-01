Photo courtesy of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

 By Family Features Editorial Syndicate

MISSION, Kan., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Asthma is the most common chronic disease in children, affecting an estimated 5 million children in the United States. Children with asthma may experience coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Experts at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommend parents of children with asthma work with their child's health care provider to develop an asthma action plan. This can help kids with asthma lead full and active lives. To learn more about asthma and how to manage it, visit nhlbi.nih.gov/breathebetter.

