In this free webinar, learn about the current trends in functional health related to health conditions like cardiovascular health, brain health and beauty-from-within. Attendees will gain insights from published clinical data demonstrating the beneficial health effects of cocoa flavanols, its mechanisms of action and its safety aspects. The featured speakers will discuss how cocoa flavanols have become one of the more interesting bioactive compounds being used in functional foods and dietary supplements.
TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent years have accelerated a rise in consumer concern in health and wellness, with increasing focus on preventative selfcare. Now more than ever, consumers are looking for products and ingredients that can help them remain healthy and active. They are also searching for products with an added function to help support their ability to do what they value. Consequently, consumers are seeking out science-based, health benefit-driven nutritional solutions that meet their needs. Functional ingredients have a potential to provide functional, health-related benefits in food.
Potential functional ingredients for foods, beverages and supplements are a group of compounds known as flavanols, of which cocoa is a rich source. Flavanols are a subclass of flavonoids and are found in tea, berry fruits, apples, cocoa and various other foods. Flavanols are known to have several functions, including antioxidants. Cocoa flavanols are mainly composed of (−)-epicatechin monomers, which are of growing interest for their potential health benefits, primarily for cardiovascular health. Recently, cocoa flavanols have been part of studies investigating dietary intervention for skin and brain health benefits, as well as active nutrition.
Growing research over the decades and a wealth of published studies have demonstrated the benefits of daily cocoa flavanol consumption. As a result, cocoa flavanols have recently become bioactive compounds of high interest that are used in functional foods and dietary supplements. Guaranteed standardizations of flavanol levels are important to ensure that efficacious amounts of active compounds are present in the final product formulations.
Join this webinar to learn about the current consumer health trends, including cocoa flavanols and their mechanisms for health. The speakers will also discuss how cocoa flavanols can benefit functional food and dietary supplement formulations for future product development.
Join Tom Vierhile, VP Strategic Insights, North America, Innova Market Insights; and Erin Hopkins, Director of New Product Development, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., for the live webinar on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Understanding the Potential of Cocoa Flavanols as Functional ingredients.
