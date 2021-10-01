Photo courtesy of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Photo courtesy of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

 By Family Features Editorial Syndicate

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Long-term exposure to pollutants like dusts, fumes, smoke and other chemical gases can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a serious lung disease that makes it hard to breathe. Almost 15% of the time, COPD comes from exposure to certain air pollutants at work, particularly in higher-risk jobs like mining, manufacturing, housekeeping, farm work and vehicle repair. Learn more about the risks and potential solutions by visiting nhlbi.nih.gov/breathebetter.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com 

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/understanding-the-risks-of-work-related-copd-301389919.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

