LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.
A link to the webcast will be available on September 13, 2021 and may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section:Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.
About Unicycive
Unicycive is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.
Contacts:
Remy Bernarda
(650) 900-5470
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unicycive-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301369986.html
SOURCE Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.