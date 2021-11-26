FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for the medical and hospitality industries, recently announced a $25,000 donation to the All Clear Foundation (ACF).
The award was used to create ACF's YOU|ResponderStrong Stress Management Coaching Series, a support tool for Emergency Responders, including frontline medical workers, and their families.
"In helping others through their most difficult times, medical professionals and Emergency Responders often put their own wellness on hold," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "ACF is always there to help the helpers – and we're proud to support their efforts."
YOU|ResponderStrong is a free, confidential digital platform available 24/7 to help those who respond to emergencies and their families recover and recharge. From the initial sign-up, users will have immediate access to this video coaching series designed to increase understanding and to create the skills to effectively manage stress, improving quality of life.
"Responding to emergencies has always been challenging work. However, the past few years have significantly increased the burdens placed upon the human behind the badge, the scrubs and the uniform. Burnout, compassion fatigue, and anxiety are on the rise. This is how we support those who support our communities, often at great personal sacrifice," explained Rhonda Kelly, Executive Director of All Clear Foundation.
"More than ever, we owe a huge debt to our healthcare heroes," said Masimore. "UA and its employees are privileged to support them and give back in any way we can."
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality, and customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at Uniform Advantage or by calling 800-283-8708.
About All Clear Foundation
All Clear Foundation is a 501c3 public charity whose mission is to improve the overall wellbeing and longevity of those who serve our communities in times of need. We believe that healthy Emergency Responders contribute to healthier communities.
We understand that the daily demands of duty can take a toll on those who serve, whether as a Healthcare Worker or field Responder (EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, Dispatch, Disaster Response, and others trained specifically to support our communities). This toll can also extend to our loved ones.
To better serve those who serve us, All Clear Foundation leverages the power of strategic partnerships to create easily accessible and navigable solutions across the expanse of wellness domains, improving Responder wellbeing and life expectancy. To learn more, visit AllClearFoundation.org
