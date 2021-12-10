FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for the medical and hospitality industries, recently announced a $10,000 donation to Broward House of Fort Lauderdale.
The award will support Broward House's work to bring dignity and care to the vulnerable in our community with dignity while removing the stigma related to HIV, Mental Health and homelessness.
"UA is committed to serving the communities we call home," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "Broward House improves the quality of life for thousands of individuals and families in the Fort Lauderdale area. We are happy to help in any way we can."
Broward House CEO Stacy Hyde said UA's donation will help the organization in a number of ways.
"Charitable organizations like Broward House experiences challenges in providing comprehensive care which was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic," Hyde said. "UA's donation will help us maintain a level of necessary care to save lives, while funding is challenged and need of our community rise. We are grateful UA believes in those we serve and honors them with philanthropy in action."
"Uniform Advantage is grateful for the services Broward House provides – and proud to support their efforts," said Masimore.
