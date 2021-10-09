FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for the medical and hospitality industries, today announced a matching gift of up to $25,000 to benefit the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF).
The gift will benefit IOCDF's Research Grant Fund, which supports research to better understand and treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and related conditions.
"We are so grateful to Uniform Advantage for their gift to the Research Grant Fund. Since 1994, the Research Grant Fund has supported the Mike Jenike Young Investigator Grant Awards, which are awarded to junior researchers whose work helps us better understand and treat OCD. Uniform Advantage's contribution to the field is invaluable, and these funds will move the research forward to help everyone affected by OCD get the treatment they need," says Jeff Szymanski, PhD, IOCDF Executive Director.
"The isolation and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic have elevated the need for mental health awareness and treatment," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "UA is proud to support the groundbreaking work of researchers at the IOCDF."
With their gift, UA will provide a 100% match of all donations to the Research Grant Fund up to $25,000, doubling their impact.
"This is a great opportunity for people who are considering a donation to make it count even more," said Masimore. "Nothing would please us more than to match the full $25,000."
Donations to the Research Grant Fund of the IOCDF may be made at: iocdf.org/research-donation
International OCD Awareness Week runs from October 10-16. Each year in October, community groups, service organizations, and clinics around the world celebrate with OCD-inspired educational talks, art exhibits, grassroots fundraisers, and more. Find an event near you.
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality, and customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
