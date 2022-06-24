Uniform Advantage, a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for the medical and hospitality industries & Chef Uniforms, a multi-channel retailer of chef apparel, shoes and accessories, celebrate LGBTQ during Pride month
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for the medical and hospitality industries and sister company Chef Uniforms (CU), a multi-channel retailer of chef apparel, shoes and accessories, celebrate Pride month, a time to celebrate friends, family, and colleagues of LGBTQ+ around the world.
UA and CU have added three new Pride flag embroidery options to their stock designs for all customers to be able to add to their medical scrubs, lab coats, chef coats and shirts. In addition, UA/CU created Pride logo pins and made them available at all company locations for employees.
UA/CU have also donated a total of $20,000 to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.
"The past two years have been challenging for many, but the uncertainty and isolation have proven especially difficult for young people. Our role in supporting the healthcare and chef communities has made all of us deeply aware of urgent need for mental health services," said Uniform Advantage/Chef Uniforms CEO, Susan Masimore.
For more than 20 years, The Trevor Project has provided free, confidential mental health services to LGBTQ youth nationwide – including the world's largest safe space social networking site. The goal is simple: saving lives.
According to The Trevor Project's 2022 survey of 34,000 LGBTQ youth across the United States:
- 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it
- 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year
- LGBTQ youth who live in communities that are accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide
"The Trevor Project performs vital, life-saving work on behalf of vulnerable youth," said Masimore. "We at Uniform Advantage and Chef Uniforms are pleased and proud to support its mission."
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
About Chef Uniforms
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ChefUniforms.com is an industry leader in the production and distribution of high-quality culinary and hospitality apparel worldwide. Chef Uniforms provides high quality, affordable prices and lasting value. For more information, please visit http://www.chefuniforms.com.
