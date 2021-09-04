FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, has donated $75,000 to Hope for Haiti to provide water filtration systems that provide access to clean drinking water across Haiti.
Today, less than half of Haitians living in rural communities have access to water, and only 24% have regular access to a toilet. The water that is accessible is often contaminated, with waterborne illnesses causing over half of the deaths in Haiti each year. Uniform Advantage's $75,000 donation will provide 900 water filtration systems to households across Haiti. With these water filtration systems, Haitian communities who previously faced the challenge of unstable clean water supplies will be able to sustain their own clean water for the next ten years.
"We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of Uniform Advantage, especially in the aftermath of the August 14th earthquake in southern Haiti. These filters will provide immediate access to clean drinking water for vulnerable families. This is a game changer for community members who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Thank you, Uniform Advantage, for equipping our team with these resources to make a difference," says Skyler Badenoch, CEO of Hope for Haiti.
Hope for Haiti is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life of the Haitian people through the further development of various resources including clean water. The organization was founded more than 30 years ago when humanitarian JoAnne M. Kuehner travelled to Haiti and recognized the challenges that rural communities especially struggled to overcome. Ever since, Hope for Haiti has worked to become one of the most renowned and trusted relief organizations operating within the country of Haiti.
"It's so easy to take for granted the privileges we have, one of those being simple access to clean water," says Susan Masimore, President & CEO of Uniform Advantage. "Our partnership with Hope for Haiti gives us the chance to help others thrive. With the 900 filtration system we are able to fund, we get to invest in love, in community, and in life-affirming resources."
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality, and customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
About Hope for Haiti
As one of the most trusted organizations working to reduce poverty in Haiti, Hope for Haiti is focused on providing support and partnership for the Haitian people every single day. Their vision for Haiti: joyful children, healthy families, thriving communities, and the resources to make it so. Hope for Haiti works to improve the quality of life of the Haitian people, particularly children, through the improved access to education, healthcare, infrastructure, economic development, and clean water supplies. Learn more and get involved at HopeforHaiti.com.
