FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, continues its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) to raise funds for the advancement of breast cancer research.
One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. More than 44,000 Americans are expected to die of the disease every year. BCRF and its partners are dedicated to finding a way to end this cycle.
"This year, breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide," said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. "The need for better, more effective treatments has never been greater. By partnering with the highest-rated breast cancer organization the country, Uniform Advantage is enabling lifesaving research."
BCRF is a nonprofit organization with a commitment to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer. Since 1993, the organization has advanced the world's most promising research to find a cure for breast cancer. Today, BCRF provides funding for research worldwide for tumor biology, prevention, heredity and ethnicity, metastasis, treatment and survivorship.
"Uniform Advantage isn't just about the uniforms; it's about the people wearing them and those who they work to care for," explains Susan Masimore, President & CEO of Uniform Advantage. "Raising funds for BCRF is a way to convey to women everywhere that they are not alone in this fight; from the doctors down to their scrubs, the medical industry is here for you."
To find out more about the history and mission of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation®, please visit https://www.bcrf.org/
For more information on Uniform Advantage's action to help and support breast cancer awareness visit http://give.uniformadvantage.com/pinkribbon/.
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at https://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.
