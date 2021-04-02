FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, along with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), has awarded Everest Goldstein, a Master of Science in Nursing student from Vanderbilt University, a $2,500 scholarship to pursue advanced level nursing education.
Susan Masimore, Chief Executive Officer of Uniform Advantage, recognizes the importance of supporting healthcare students and higher education, "Here at Uniform Advantage, we value our community. We support those who support others, and we are honored to provide this scholarship as an opportunity to assist future caregivers and healthcare heroes achieve their dreams."
"The winner was selected from a competitive pool of applicants," said Marta Okoniewski, Director of Student Engagement at AACN. "The scholarship will be incredibly helpful to graduate nursing students in need."
Two scholarships of $2,500 will be awarded to a graduate nursing student in the fall and spring semesters of the 2021 academic year, for a total of $5,000. The UA-AACN partnership will continue until 2024, with $5,000 in scholarship awards disbursed each year.
Interested applicants must submit an application that can be found on the AACN website. The applicant may be asked to submit letters of recommendation, published articles, and awards/honors to the selection committee. The application deadline for the fall semester is September 2021. For more information on how to apply, please visit: http://www.aacnnursing.org/gnsa/ua-scholarship.
For more information on Uniform Advantage and their contributions and partnerships, or to shop online, please visit https://www.uniformadvantage.com/.
About the American Association of Colleges of Nursing
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing 840 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research and practice. See http://www.aacnnursing.org
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
