Uniform Advantage (UA) has partnered with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) to provide master's or doctoral students the opportunity to advance their higher education in nursing through the Uniform Advantage-GNSA Scholarship Fund.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, along with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), has awarded Rachael Garland, a Master of Science in Nursing student from the University of South Carolina, a $2,500 scholarship to pursue advanced-level nursing education.
Susan Masimore, Chief Executive Officer of Uniform Advantage, stressed the importance of helping healthcare students advance their education: "Here at Uniform Advantage, we value and admire those who serve others. We're honored to provide this scholarship so future caregivers and health heroes can achieve their dreams."
"AACN is grateful to University Advantage for providing much needed support to graduate students, who will serve as future leaders of the nursing profession," said Marta Okoniewski, Director of Student Engagement at AACN. "The scholarship is incredibly helpful to master's and doctoral nursing students in need."
Two scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to graduate nursing students in the fall and spring semesters of the academic year, for a total of $5,000 per year. The UA-AACN partnership will continue until 2024.
Interested applicants must submit an application that can be found on the AACN website. The applicant may be asked to submit letters of recommendation, published articles, and awards/honors to the selection committee. The application deadline for the fall semester is September 2022. For more information on how to apply, please visit: http://www.aacnnursing.org/gnsa/ua-scholarship.
For more information on Uniform Advantage and their contributions and partnerships, or to shop online, please visit https://www.uniformadvantage.com/.
About the American Association of Colleges of Nursing
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 850 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research and practice. See http://www.aacnnursing.org
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
