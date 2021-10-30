FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for the medical and hospitality industries, is among the winners of the 2022 America's Best Customer Service Awards by Newsweek magazine.
UA took the top honor among online retailers of occupational apparel. According to Newsweek, the winning companies have a common denominator: putting the customer first.
"This award really speaks to the dedication of our customer care team," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "I couldn't be prouder of their efforts to take great care of our customers every single day."
Newsweek partnered with data research firm Statista to rate 581 retailers across 16 categories. The ratings were based on a survey of more than 25,000 customers across the United States and evaluated businesses in five areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.
"Since founding Uniform Advantage in 1985, nothing's been more important to me than making sure our customers are taken care of," said Masimore. "It's a hallmark of our business and a shared goal all of our associates – both in ecommerce and our retail stores. Awards like this are truly a team effort."
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality, and customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
