- Orismilast is a next generation oral PDE4-inhibitor with an improved therapeutic window compared to other PDE4-inhibitors - Oral orismilast (UNI50001) has demonstrated proof of concept in patients living with plaque psoriasis and indicated "best-in-class" potential - PDE4-inhibition is a validated pharmacological target published for a broad range of inflammatory indications1 - The improved therapeutic window of orismilast suggests potential for use in a number of inflammatory conditions, which have so far been limited by the typical narrow therapeutic window of PDE4-inhibitors