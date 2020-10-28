UNION strengthens leadership following expansion of clinical pipeline from one to five later stage clinical candidates during 2020 Dr. Kim Domela Kjoeller, Executive Vice President Global Research & Development at LEO Pharma A/S, has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2021 Dr. Günter Ditzinger, who holds 30 years of experience from Sanofi, Novartis and most recently as the Chief Technology Officer of Swiss-based Basilea Pharmaceutica, has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer