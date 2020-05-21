DENVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPath, a Colorado-based provider of subspecialty pathology, clinical and molecular testing services, is now offering COVID-19 testing to employers anxious to safely get their workers back on the job. Both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and antibody testing is available. The PCR test determines if an individual is infected by the novel coronavirus, while the antibody test allows patients to discover if they were previously infected with the virus and now have IgG antibodies to it.
"We are making a point of offering these testing services to employers because we know they are anxious to get back to work, but are also concerned that they do it safely," said Joe Zimmerman, Chief Operating Officer with UniPath.
UniPath offers several testing options for employers, including both onsite and off-site sample collection.
UniPath uses an antibody test created by Abbott Laboratories to detect the IgG antibody to SARS-CoV-2. An antibody is a protein the body produces in the late stages of infection to fight off disease, and may remain in a person's body for months, even years, after they have recovered. Since this is a novel virus, it is unclear how long a person has these antibodies circulating.
"The antibody test we're offering utilizes a venous blood draw as opposed to a capillary finger stick. We are using only the serum of the patient, as this is where the antibodies are located," Zimmerman said.
