TEL AVIV, Israel and LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniper Care, a technology based community that helps older adults lead a healthy, active and social life at any age, announced a Series A funding of $14.5M.
Backed by Aleph, Zeev Ventures and leading investors with senior care and healthcare expertise, this Series A round nearly quadruples Uniper's prior investments to reach $21 million to date since its inception in Tel Aviv in 2016, and its U.S. launch in 2018.
Uniper is a community of older adults that is accessible directly from a television, computer, tablet or mobile device that provides a personalized collection of live classes, activities, health recommendations and unlimited interactive experiences, and allows them to connect and communicate with loved ones. As aging becomes more expensive, Uniper is the smart and affordable choice for older adults to continue living independently.
Co-founder and CEO, Rami Kirshblum noted, "Our vision is being validated by prominent health and technology investors, Zeev Ventures and Aleph. Hundreds of care partner organizations and some of the largest health plans in the U.S. now have a customizable platform to help seniors age healthier and happier. In four years, we've earned the trust of thousands of seniors who now stay connected to the part of their lives that matters most."
With 52 million Americans over 65 years of age, the expanding field of age tech presents an opportunity to enhance the management of healthcare and wellbeing. Uniper enables healthcare organizations to offer personal healthcare at scale while reducing costs and allowing Americans to age independently in the places they call home. The network is being engaged daily by thousands of older adults in 15 states across the U.S and Israel.
Having catapulted to six times year-over-year revenues, funds from Uniper's Series A round will help magnify its managed care, government and community-based organization relationships, as well as seniors' engagement with the network. The funds will also expand its team to enhance platform capabilities and enter new geographies.
Uniper's growth is fueled by ease of use and a unique approach that addresses combined physical, mental, and social behavioral needs, and bolsters favorable outcomes for these social determinants of health. Uniper helps health plans in the competitive Medicare Advantage marketplace improve member satisfaction and retention. Its network provides members access to live online health and wellness programs. Research found that seniors using Uniper for six weeks became less depressed and lonely and increased mental health continuum scores and social networks.
The company anticipates more acceleration elevated by a $1.4 billion package from President Biden's American Rescue Plan for Older Americans Act program. The plan's national priorities mirror Uniper's services, including solutions for social isolation, family caregiver support, Home and Community Based Services such as case management, nutrition support, and more.
Uniper partners with national aging and Jewish human services agencies, and government entities such as the U.S. Health & Human Services and the Veteran's Administration.
"Uniper Care developed a breakthrough solution that helps seniors safely age with independence. Watching it exceed milestones and become a leader in the explosive growth of aging technology gives us confidence for continued investment in companies that are changing the face of healthcare," said Oren Zeev, a previous investor in Uniper Care, as well as in high-growth startups like Houzz, Tipalti, TripActions and Next Insurance. Zeev Ventures led last summer's seed round of $4.5M.
Aleph partner and Uniper board member Michael Eisenberg, noted, "Uniper is executing on the vital 21st century 'people first' thesis to put humanity into every innovation and to invest in the future of humanity," says Aleph General Partner Michael Eisenberg. "Its aspirational goal, to help seniors lead happy, engaged, healthy and stimulating lives while aging in the place they call home, is a perfect testament that values create value. We are excited to partner with Uniper's leadership team as the company continues to grow exponentially."
Uniper Care connects and empowers a thriving community of older adults to live a healthy and active social life from the comfort of their homes. Partnering with organizations including Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans' Affairs, HMOs, national and local government agencies, community based organizations and academia to engage members in interactive programming using a TV, computer or mobile device, Uniper's network combats isolation, reduces loneliness and improves health outcomes and socialization. Uniper helps reduce the cost of caring for seniors in the U.S. Canada, Europe and Israel.
