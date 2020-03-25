LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniper-Care Technologies, a telehealth and social engagement company that offers older adults access to remote healthcare and connection to social groups, announced their new cross-platform service that enables older adults and at risk individuals in isolation to connect and engage with healthcare professionals, access live and interactive health and wellness programs, and communicate with family and friends. The service is designed to help the at-risk, older adult population and healthcare systems cope and adhere with the new world order of extensive social isolation due to the Coronavirus.
As noted by the CDC, the older population is at high risk to become extremely ill from the Coronavirus. According to a Kaiser Foundation report - 4 of 10 adults are over the age of 60 or have serious underlying medical conditions. That means 105 million adults in the United States are at high risk to become severely ill or infected. Healthcare systems worldwide are taking measures to isolate the elderly to increase their safety. Uniper, who has to date provided tech-based and evidence-based services to the frailest populations via any TV-set has sped up the development of their cross-platform service to relieve the loneliness, isolation and anxiety that results from social distancing. The tech-enabled service can now be accessed via any TV, tablet, mobile device, desktop or laptop. Healthcare delivery systems, facilities, Insurance Payers, and other healthcare and senior care providers can sign up to partner with Uniper and offer the accessible service to their members or clients. For additional info and to sign up, visit the Uniper site.
Uniper's cross-platform service will provide seniors with numerous daily live and interactive community activities, recorded health and wellness programs, the ability to access telecare and connect to doctors and other healthcare professionals remotely, play games together, and the ability to have video-sessions with loved ones in real-time. The purpose of the new service is to create an affordable and scalable 'remote community activity center' so that the older adult population can remain active and engaged at home. The goal is to help the isolated and at-risk population remain mentally and physically active and healthy as the normal rhythm of their lives are disrupted.
"Many more people are now suffering from low social determinants of health because of the necessary safety measures that the Coronavirus has dictated," says Avi Price, co-Founder and COO of Uniper. "Our goal is to provide a scalable and sustainable solution for our health partners and our older-adult, at risk and isolated community members. We want to help our health partners keep their members physically, mentally and socially healthy by connecting them to family, community members, and healthcare professionals. We proved that we can dramatically decrease anxiety, loneliness and depression. Once we reach and connect this population, we know we can help them be safer, happier healthier and more independent at home. by keeping them connected, engaged, active."
The Uniper service has an extremely accessible interface so that those not familiar with technology can use it easily. Uniper is already providing similar, evidence-based services to their current health partners and older adult members via an interactive TV that enables remote access to telehealth services, social groups, live and interactive programming, and family & friends connections.
About Uniper
Uniper is a telehealth and social engagement company that enables seniors to access remote healthcare, preventative care, communicate with family and friends, and participate in live and interactive health & wellness activities and programming to help them thrive from the comfort of their home. Uniper provides both a cross -platform service that is accessible via any TV, tablet, mobile device, laptop or desktop that brings doctor visits and social interaction to seniors directly so that they can remain healthy and active in all circumstances. In addition, Uniper provides an end-to-end solution that transforms a TV into an interactive companion for anyone experiencing isolation and loneliness due to medical limitations. To find out more about Uniper, please visit www.unipercare.com.
