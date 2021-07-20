HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) was proud to be the Title Patient Sponsor of Twisted Pink's 7th Annual Gala, "An Evening Inspired", held on July 9th at Churchill Downs Millionaires Row, in Louisville, KY. The Gala, with more than 400 in attendance, was an evening of hope, celebration and positivity, aiming to raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research.
UBCF and Twisted Pink have been working together for the past several years. The Gala was an opportunity to highlight that, through different missions, both organizations positively impact the breast cancer community, and that when we collaborate with purpose our impact multiplies. Twisted Pink's mission of raising funds for metastatic breast cancer research benefits patients with breakthroughs. UBCF helps patients, survivors and families on an individual level with direct financial support. As the Title Patient Sponsor, the celebration was a perfect way for Team UBCF to honor patients, survivors and loved ones. The impact of the partnership was truly visible throughout this event. During the Gala, there were recognition awards, an auction, and dancing to an incredible live band! The joy and energy in the room was truly palpable all night long.
Ken Petterson, Senior VP of Donor Engagement and Philanthropy for UBCF attended with his son, Aiden. "It was a wonderful evening filled with hope, compassion, the sharing of many stories regarding breast cancer journeys, and a vision for a better tomorrow for individuals affected by breast cancer."
UBCF Team Member Lori Johnston shared, "UBCF's partnership with Twisted Pink is inspiring, but what is even more inspiring are the patients and survivors who benefit from our partnership." Lori went on to say, "The room was filled with happiness and excitement and more than a few tears of gratitude. I encourage all to give what they can to help. We are all in this together!"
Lauren DelGandio, UBCF's Programs Manager attended the event with her mother, Judi, a breast cancer survivor. Lauren shared, "Attending Twisted Pink's 'An Evening Inspired' was truly an inspirational experience! UBCF was honored to be the Title Patient Sponsor, gifting patients and survivors the opportunity to enjoy a night of celebration with their guests. Talking face to face with the recipients of UBCFs gifts and services helped us truly understand what UBCF's support has meant to them. As UBCF's Programs Manager, this is where my heart is. It was a reminder that every "patient" is a person first, and it strengthens our commitment to continue making a positive difference, every day, for those affected by breast cancer."
UBCF programs include financial support for breast screenings, breast reconstruction, the Audrey B. Mastroianni college scholarship, individual grants, holistic care, and child sponsorship. UBCF has continued to provide for clients financially through the pandemic with the UBCF COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program. Additionally, UBCF's Network of Giving program provides those in need with tangible and useful gifts such as mattresses, personal care products and clothing. For more information on UBCF's Network of Giving, please email Beth@ubcf.org. To make a tax-deductible contribution, please visit http://www.ubcf.org.
About UBCF
UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Fund contributions and vehicle donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
