HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation conducted its 20th "Gift of Sleep" Tempur-Pedic® Mattress Donation Event on October 30, 2021 as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is the 3rd UBCF mattress donation event hosted in Kentucky. The amazing event was made possible thanks to Good360, Tempur Sealy International, and Brookfield Properties.
UBCF received over 350 eligibility inquiries, and more than 180 applications from 11 states were submitted in hopes of receiving one of the queen-size Tempur-Pedic® mattresses being offered. Since 2012, UBCF has assisted thousands of women and men through mattress donation events across the country.
"In ten years we have distributed over 4,000 mattresses to those in need, providing a better nights' sleep. Quality sleep is deeply important to the healing process, and we are honored to help facilitate," shared Stephanie Mastroianni, Executive Director of UBCF.
Twisted Pink, a fellow breast cancer organization in Kentucky, assisted with marketing the event. Stephanie Jones, Twisted Pink's Community Outreach Coordinator had this to say, "Twisted Pink has so much gratitude that United Breast Cancer Foundation gifted mattresses to 160 individuals here in Louisville, KY. Kentucky marks one of the highest rates of cancer incidences in the US. We can't thank UBCF enough for the continued support to enrich the lives of individuals affected by breast cancer."
UBCF has heard from countless patients and survivors sharing their experiences about what a beautiful and restorative mattress means to them. Many have shared stories of pain and discomfort that made sleep nearly impossible. Finally, rest and comfort have been returned to them.
Edward is a male breast cancer patient. He and his wife Cori attended the recent event. Cori shared, "This is amazing! My husband is going through this [breast cancer] journey, and it means so much that he can recover comfortably! Thank you so much to everyone involved!"
Pam, another mattress recipient shared, "This mattress means a good restful sleep for my overall health. This mattress just confirms that it takes a village to get through the treatment and recover from breast cancer. I thank you from my whole heart."
Dina shared "Oh my goodness! My body is in such a need for this blessing. I'm still suffering from the effects of surgery 3 years ago. I suffer from chronic pain and I have a hard time sleeping. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! This is an amazing blessing."
Team UBCF considers it a privilege to serve the breast cancer community and wishes all the deserving mattress recipients many days, nights, and years of comfort ahead. To receive more information about this and other events sponsored by UBCF, please visit ubcf.org. To make a donation and help support these events, please click here.
About UBCF: UBCF, a GuideStar 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency rated charity as well as a 3-star rated charity with Charity Navigator, is proud to be a source of transparency and a trusted charity for over 20 years. UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
