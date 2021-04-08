HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum rated charity, is one of the leading national breast cancer foundations. This Spring, UBCF is hosting a vehicle donation drive to help support breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families, just in time for tax season. It's now easier than ever to donate a car and of course the gift is tax-deductible (consult your tax preparer). Click or call 1-888-433-6208 to schedule your donation.
UBCF offers many programs to help both women and men affected by breast cancer as well as their families. Programs include breast screenings, breast reconstruction, the Audrey B. Mastroianni college scholarship, individual grants, holistic care, child sponsorship, and community service which includes a robust gift-in-kind program.
When you donate your car, van, truck or SUV, you're making a real difference in someone's life so help us #DriveOutBreastCancer! UBCF turns your donated vehicle into dollars that support women just like Sherry.
UBCF client Sherry explains, "Thank you just doesn't seem like enough to express how I'm feeling right now, but from the bottom of my heart I do thank you so very much. I was so excited and thankful to receive the COVID-19 grant and then I got the individual grant that paid $800 of my electric bill and kept my power on and took such a burden off me." In expressing her thanks Sherry said, "I can't thank you enough!!! Y'all truly are a blessing !!"
UBCF is accepting cars, trucks, SUV's, RVs and trailers in any condition. In addition, UBCF offers safe, free pick-up. Simply fill out this form to donate your vehicle. After completing the form, customer service will call you to arrange a pickup time. Questions? Call us toll-free at 1-888-433-6208! Don't wait, maximize your tax deductions - the deadline to file your taxes for 2021 is May 17th!
UBCF is honored to help breast cancer patients during their most challenging times and aims to relieve some of the financial burdens associated with cancer. UBCF thanks those who have offered their support along the way. Your gift is truly making a difference in the lives of women, men and families managing breast cancer. Visit ubcf.org to learn more and make a tax-deductible contribution today.
About UBCF
UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Fund contributions and vehicle donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
