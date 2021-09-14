HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, UBCF is excited to announce its ninth consecutive year participating in the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC). The CFC is an opportunity for Federal, Postal, and Military personnel and retirees to donate to their choice of local or international charity. The CFC campaign will run from September 1, 2021, through January 15, 2022. This year is especially exciting because it is the CFC's 60th year of giving! In fact, over the past 60 years, the CFC has raised over $8.5 billion dollars. United Breast Cancer Foundation's CFC number is 77934.
UBCF is proud to be a CFC approved, GuideStar Platinum, and Charity Navigator 3 star rated charity. CFC approved charities are 501(c)(3) organizations and are determined to be eligible through a rigorous application process. Today most charities that participate in the campaign do so as members of national Federations and UBCF is a proud member of the Creating Healthier Communities (CHC) Federation. Federations such as CHC have their own standards which their members must meet, resulting in a group of charities donors can support with confidence.
CFC donors contributing to UBCF can help patients, survivors and families coping with a breast cancer diagnosis. Donors can give various amounts per bi-weekly pay period. By giving $50 per pay period donors can help a patient struggling to pay her mortgage and afford her treatments. Just $25 per pay period can pay for holistic treatments. A one-time gift of $150 will cover a breast screening for a woman or man in need. Gifts of any size will make a big difference in the lives of those fighting breast cancer.
Paulette, a United Breast Cancer Foundation client, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer on her birthday in August 2019. She feels that negativity takes years off one's life, so she has stayed positive and hasn't let her diagnosis bring her down. While staying positive throughout her treatment, Paulette still had to face countless obstacles that came with her diagnosis. She explained that at first, without being diagnosed with the stage of her breast cancer, she was not able to receive financial aid. She hadn't even been approved for social security and couldn't get it without a stage 3 or 4 diagnosis. Thus, she was not able to receive social security until her surgeries confirmed her breast cancer was in fact stage 3.
Luckily, Paulette has been able to receive support from organizations such as United Breast Cancer Foundation. Through UBCF, she has received both an individual grant and child sponsorship grant. When asked what a donor's gift meant to her she explained that "it meant the world" to her and her kids. Paulette thanks UBCF for all the support and UBCF thanks Paulette for her strength and inspiration!
Please consider supporting UBCF through the CFC – choose #77934. Donate using the link https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome . Without generous contributions from the CFC, UBCF wouldn't be able to help deserving people like Paulette. Thank you for your service and your support!
About UBCF: UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Fund contributions and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
