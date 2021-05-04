HUNTINGTON, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is proud to announce that it has received a 3-star rating from Charity Navigator! Charity Navigator has information on all 1.6 million US nonprofit organizations which allows them to accurately rate nonprofits based on financial health & accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator helps donors decipher between various charities to understand how an organization will put their support to work and how transparent they are with donations.
Charities are given ratings on a scale of 1-4 stars. A 3- star rating conveys that UBCF has exceeded industry standards and is better than most charities in its cause. When looking at UBCF's individual ratings for financial health and accountability and transparency, one can see that UBCF received a perfect score for accountability and transparency. To receive its rating, UBCF shared information on expenses, public support, length of operation, revenue, and a variety of accountability measures. Visit UBCF's Charity Navigator profile here.
UBCF programs include: breast screenings, breast reconstruction, the Audrey B. Mastroianni college scholarship, individual grants, holistic care, child sponsorship and the community service program which includes education campaigns and a robust gift-in-kind program. UBCF has continued to provide financial support to clients throughout the entire pandemic with their COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program and Gift-in-Kind program. The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program aims to provide clients with financial assistance and tangible aid during these difficult times. Additionally, UBCF's Gift-in-Kind program provides high quality, useful gifts to people in need. Items often include mattresses, personal care products, clothing and shoes to help clients directly.
Melinda, a child sponsorship, individual grant, and breast reconstruction program recipient explains, "The United Breast Cancer Foundation has been amazing in helping our family during this stressful time. They have given us the opportunity to lighten the burden of medical bills that have piled up. We try to teach our children how to be thankful and grateful for everything in life. My family is very grateful for your support financially, and emotionally in our journey towards healing."
UBCF Executive Director, Ms. Stephanie Mastroianni shared, "UBCF is proud to be recognized by Charity Navigator as a 3-star charity for our continued focus on financial strength, accountability, and transparency. This validates over two decades of hard work and dedication that we have provided to both our clients and our donors across the country. In the past five years, UBCF has serviced more than 21,000 women, men and children through our seven programs. Additionally, we've reached over 10 million people through our numerous education and awareness campaigns which continue to grow." Mastroianni went on to say, "The Charity Navigator 3-star rating is a testament to UBCF standing the test of time, adapting and changing through the climate of economic challenges and continued growth to provide support to the breast cancer community."
UBCF is proud to be a trusted charity for 21 years and thanks those who have offered their support along the way. Your gift to UBCF is truly making a difference in the lives of women, men and families managing breast cancer. Visit ubcf.org to make a tax-deductible contribution.
About UBCF
UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Fund contributions and vehicle donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
