HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is honored to announce it is the official Title Patient Sponsor of Twisted Pink's 7th Annual Gala, "An Evening Inspired," held on July 9th at Churchill Downs, Millionaires Row, in Louisville, KY. The annual event raises funds to support metastatic breast cancer research and provides hope to all those affected by metastatic breast cancer. UBCF's sponsorship covers gifted admission for breast cancer patients, survivors and their guests at four tables, allowing those affected by breast cancer to participate in "An Evening Inspired" and to be acknowledged.
For breast cancer guests, the festivities start on Thursday evening at Lash and Snatch with a fun-filled night of pampering to make them feel their best before the Gala. Breast cancer patients and survivors will then attend the Gala where they may bring a guest to enjoy a night of fun.
The Gala, "An Evening Inspired," takes place on Friday, July 9th from 6 pm-12 am and features a variety of exciting opportunities for breast cancer guests. During the event, patients will be acknowledged and recognized. Some will receive awards such as the Dace Polk Ambassador Award which was established in 2016 and first given to Dace Polk Brown, a breast cancer survivor who portrayed commitment and support to Twisted Pink. In addition, there will be fantastic food and a raffle drawing with a grand prize of 10 year old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon. Both UBCF and Twisted Pink hope this event will give those affected by breast cancer inspiration, joy and a break from their worries. 100% of the proceeds of the event will fund research for metastatic breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer is an advanced breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.
Stephanie Jones, Twisted Pink's Community Outreach Coordinator says, "The mission of Twisted Pink is to provide hope and connection for people facing metastatic breast cancer through bold breakthroughs in research and awareness of the disease. "An Evening Inspired" is an evening filled with hope that through research our vision of a world where breast cancer is eliminated becomes reality. We are overwhelmed with gratitude that the United Breast Cancer Foundation has joined Twisted Pink as our Title Patient Sponsor in 2021. Their generosity of sponsoring four tables of breast cancer patients to attend the event in person extends that hope and inspiration to the individuals needing it the most."
Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF's President and Executive Director shared, "We have been working with Twisted Pink for a few years now, since UBCF's incredibly successful 2019 Mattress and Pink Bag® Event in Louisville. Twisted Pink has been a joy to work with - they are a passionate and dedicated team working courageously to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer," Stephanie continued, "Our work together continues with UBCF's sponsorship of 'An Evening Inspired. We are deeply honored to give patients and survivors the opportunity to attend this beautiful event and help bring a little light to their day."
UBCF and Twisted Pink have been working together for several years through UBCF's Network of Giving program. UBCF's Network of Giving aims to provide breast cancer patients and survivors (and other people in need) with gifts such as personal care products, shoes, clothing and even mattresses. Many of these items are out of reach for patients and survivors due to extreme financial and emotional distress. UBCF and Twisted Pink continue working together during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing breast cancer patients and survivors with "Hope Boxes" filled with fun items such as makeup, jewelry, lotions & more. For more information on UBCF's Network of Giving, please email Beth@ubcf.org.
About UBCF
UBCF has a 3-star rating with Charity Navigator and has earned the GuideStar 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency. We are proud to be a source of transparency and a trusted charity for over 20 years. UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and carries it out through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nationwide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Fund contributions and vehicle donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
