HOUSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced that it has installed a transportable CT scanner at the request of Maimonides Medical Center, the largest hospital in Brooklyn, New York, on the front lines of the current crisis. As the hospital scales its operations to meet the needs of an expected influx of coronavirus patients, doubling its capacity to 1,400 beds, United Imaging's scanner will help expand its capacity for imaging studies to support diagnosis and treatment.
United Imaging's uCT 550 system was installed to support care at the site of the former St. Mary's Hospital, which Maimonides has now refurbished to provide 250 acute care beds as part of the Maimonides surge capacity plan. The new 80-slice, high-speed CT scanner will be available 24/7 to provide high-quality imaging and faster exams on patients who may already be struggling to breathe because their lungs are compromised from the effects of COVID-19.
"Maimonides Medical Center came to us to help with an acute need for expanding its imaging capacity," said Jeffrey Bundy, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions in the U.S. "We immediately began consulting with vendors who could help us rapidly deploy our CT system in a structure outside the four walls of the hospital. We were able to deliver within 10 days."
"As Maimonides Medical Center faces an influx of COVID-19 patients, we are expanding our capacity, and that includes CT imaging," said Michael Antoniades, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Maimonides. "We're grateful to United Imaging for turning this deployment around quickly with a brand-new, high-end CT system that will help us provide better care during this pandemic."
The new CT system is housed in a trailer with a high-quality finish that, along with the CT system, can be easily cleaned and disinfected. There is also a separate ventilation system for the scan room. It's located in the building's parking lot with an enclosed canopy entrance providing direct access to the hospital.
United Imaging has committed to support the hospital's need to perform imaging 24/7 during the crisis. The company is providing an on-site applications specialist for at least the first week to assist technologists performing scans. As standard procedure, United Imaging also provides a dedicated service engineer along with extra parts stored on site to ensure maximum uptime for the system for as long as needed. United Imaging is now ready to meet other customers' demand for CT transportable solutions during this crucial time.
ABOUT UNITED IMAGING
At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products and IT solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011 with global headquarters in Shanghai, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, the United States, and other parts of the world. Our U.S. R&D facility opened in 2013 in Houston and was further established as the U.S. headquarters in 2018 with our service team and commercial organization in place. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.
