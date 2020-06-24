HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has again affirmed its strategic commitment to leadership in cybersecurity risk management and cybersecurity protection by partnering with Clearwater, the leading provider of enterprise cyber risk management solutions for the healthcare industry.
Clearwater has been engaged by hundreds of healthcare providers and some of the largest medical device manufacturers to deliver highly scalable solutions that conform to the unique needs of each organization. The combination of Clearwater's IRM|Pro® software platform, expert consulting services, and proven methodology provides customers with a comprehensive solution that maps to their specific environment, protects their data, and ensures compliance with industry regulations.
In the medical imaging arena, Clearwater's expert consultants and powerful IRM|Analysis™ software have recently been tapped to support the NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence initiative to identify risks common in the medical imaging IT environment and recommend security controls to manage that risk.
"Meeting and even exceeding accepted, objective third-party standards for data security is extremely important to United Imaging," affirmed Richard Albanese, the VP of Operations who led the U.S.-based project team. "While no organization is ever completely immune, as a global company we owe it to ourselves and our customers to be at the forefront of what's recommended, so we will continue to proactively invest in this area."
United Imaging engaged Clearwater initially to perform a Cybersecurity Program Performance Assessment of its manufacturing. Built around the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, the program performance assessment is a non-technical, administrative evaluation of organizational cybersecurity control expectations, focused on governance practices, policies, standards, procedures, and guidelines. The assessment reviewed the status of individual cybersecurity controls being used by United Imaging by isolating and evaluating control building blocks and their level of adoption across the enterprise.
Based on information provided by United Imaging during the engagement, the Clearwater team rated the organization's cybersecurity operation as very mature and in the top range of performance relative to control expectations.
"Our assessment of its manufacturing operations determined that United Imaging has an extremely robust cybersecurity risk management program. For example, each business unit has its own cybersecurity leadership and cybersecurity risk management team," said Clearwater Senior Principal Consultant Dr. George Jackson, who led the assessment team. "These divisional teams meet monthly and report quarterly to a United Imaging cyber risk governance board that oversees cybersecurity operations for the entire enterprise. They embed a detailed cyber risk management policy and process into all of their operational procedures whenever necessary and practical. What's more, these policies and procedures are managed and audited on a regular basis."
"United Imaging treats cybersecurity as a top global priority," confirmed Albanese. "This is an area that changes and requires continued monitoring to manage. We have the right protocols in place to do so, and we intend to keep it that way."
ABOUT UNITED IMAGING
United Imaging develops and produces advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters campus in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.
To learn more, visit united-imaging.com
Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.