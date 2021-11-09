IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Medical Credit, a leading patient financing provider and recently named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies, has announced a partnership with Genesis Financial Solutions to expand its growing suite of lending services.
The partnership, effective today, includes an additional revolving credit solution for United Medical Credit's network of medical care providers. The new financing option will initially be available to cosmetic and plastic surgeons, with more specialties to follow.
"Our partnership with Genesis will take us one step further in our mission to provide a financing option to as many people as possible, including those who are currently being underserved by many prime lenders," says Bronwyn Droog, Vice President of United Medical Credit.
Genesis Credit, the nation's top provider of customized consumer financing solutions for near-prime borrowers, develops innovative programs to give applicants access to second chance financing after being turned down by a prime lender.
"We're truly proud to be a part of the United Medical Credit platform. Our unique partnership will allow further expansion into the elective medical sector and offer second-chance financing to those patients who need it most," says Mark Denman, President of Genesis Credit.
United Medical Credit uses a unique lending waterfall process to maximize loan approvals for applicants, giving medical practices a way to offer financing to patients, whether they fall into prime, mid-prime, or sub-prime lending categories. Genesis Credit's financing products will provide favorable options to borrowers seeking a line of credit to help them get the funds they need for their desired treatment.
"Less than half of the financing applications that are submitted in the healthcare space are approved," says Matthew Libman, President and Founder of United Medical Credit. "As we continue our rapid growth in 2021, Genesis Credit will help us to reach an even broader spectrum of consumers."
About United Medical Credit
United Medical Credit's mission is to make sure every one of their applicants receives the best customer service and secures the optimal financing terms for healthcare procedures. They understand the physical and emotional difficulties a healthcare procedure can bring and want to do their part to ensure that high upfront costs are not part of the equation. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/.
About Genesis Financial Solutions
Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of near-prime consumer financing through general purpose & private label credit card solutions. Their innovative card programs offer consumers turned down by a prime lender a second chance to access financing with simple terms, competitive rates, and excellent customer service. Genesis Financial Solutions also partners with leading retailers in each of the key industries they serve including furniture, home improvement, jewelry, eCommerce, and more. Additional information may be found at http://www.genesis-fs.com.
