IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Medical Credit, a leading provider of patient financing for healthcare practices, is pleased to announce that they have been named number 2450 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies.
To read more about this prestigious ranking, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/united-medical-credit-ranks-no-2450-on-the-2021-inc-5000-with-three-year-revenue-growth-of-172-percent/.
As the article notes, the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000—which are U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. United Medical Credit's 3-year revenue growth was 172 percent.
"Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges," the article said, adding that the median revenue reached $11.1 million.
"Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years."
The Inc. 5000 list, which includes company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is available at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Since its founding, United Medical Credit has earned a well-deserved reputation for helping their valued clients to secure the best financing options and terms for their healthcare procedures.
"It was an incredibly exciting and humbling experience to learn that United Medical Credit made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list," says Matthew Libman, Founder and President. "My entire team and I are truly devoted to our clients and the work that we do, and I am proud that, despite the incredible challenges over the last year, our company has continued to grow and thrive."
About United Medical Credit:
United Medical Credit's mission is to make sure every one of their applicants receives the best customer service and secures the optimal financing terms for their healthcare procedures. They understand the physical and emotional difficulties a healthcare procedure can sometimes bring, and they want to do their part to ensure that high upfront costs are not part of the equation.
For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/.
