HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hell Has an Exit is the new hit addiction & recovery podcast. Host Bryan Alzate honors the resilience of the human spirit by interviewing those who have fought the fight to find their exit from the depths of Hell - emotionally raw, vulnerable and uncut.
At 14, host Bryan Alzate found himself addicted to crack and Oxycontin. At 17, he found his exit out of Hell by getting clean and through his involvement in the 12 step program. Today Bryan is CEO and Founder of United Recovery Project, a drug rehabilitation center located in Florida. He dedicates the majority of his life to helping others find the exit.
The podcast dives deep into the desperate journey of an addict, interviewing individuals who have dealt with addiction.
The show covers a variety of addiction-related topics, such as:
Experimenting with drugs
Addictive personalities
The disease of addiction
The effect addiction has on families
Overcoming addiction
Mental health awareness
Ending the stigma behind addiction
Using and selling drugs since a young age
The journey of addiction
Crimes committed in active addiction
Forgiving yourself and others
Self-honesty and desperation
Goal setting and taking your life back
Factors of getting clean
Joining treatment while in jail
Living a life beyond your wildest dreams
Reconnecting with family
The miracle of recovery
This podcast will take you for a wild ride down the road to recovery. Episodes range all the way from stories of the son of a Colombian cartel boss doing cocaine at 12, to a drug addicted gangbanger selling kilos of cocaine who now has 9 years clean and multiple college degrees, to a cheerleader addicted to heroin obtaining her Master's degree and being a present and loving mother. And while the podcast's main focus is addiction, some episodes feature people exiting different kinds of "Hell". In one episode, Bryan sits down with Anita Karl, as she tells her story of being one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust (among 200 of 150,000 to survive), watching her cousin being murdered 5 feet in front of her over a chocolate bar, and preparing for the impossible escape.
Filled with twists, turns, and heartaches, Hell has an Exit also provides a glimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel. The podcast is available on Apple, YouTube, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and iHeart Radio. Whether you're on your recovery journey, or are looking for inspiration, Hell has an exit.
Marketing by: No Risk SEO
Media Contact
Maria Arredondo, United Recovery Project, +1 3056009204, maria@unitedrecoveryproject.com
SOURCE United Recovery Project