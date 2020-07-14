NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), United Spinal Association recently launch its ADA Corporate Challenge campaign to raise awareness of the importance of making workplaces, products and services accessible and welcoming to people with disabilities.
"COVID-19 has severely impacted people with disabilities who were already at-risk and underserved before the global pandemic. Now more than ever before, it is vital to support disability awareness and to ensure our community's independence and human rights are met with understanding, inclusion, and decisive action," said James Weisman, United Spinal president and CEO.
As part of the ADA Corporate Challenge, United Spinal has developed a series of questions and answers that companies should consider in promoting an inclusive and accessible workplace for wheelchair users and all people with mobility disabilities, including:
- Is my company actively recruiting people with disabilities?
- Are my company's technology, products and services accessible to employees and customers with disabilities?
- Do my coworkers and I need disability etiquette training?
Individuals taking the challenge are urged to submit feedback, along with photos and videos demonstrating their company's commitment to an inclusive workplace and how it is helping employees with disabilities grow and succeed.
In return, United Spinal is spotlighting the submissions on their website and social media, showcasing how these companies are driving progress toward a more inclusive society.
United Spinal's ADA Corporate Challenge is a part of Roll on 30!, a larger initiative to celebrate the 30th Anniversary (July 26th, 2020) of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public.
Roll on 30! brings together United Spinal members, partners, and the larger disability community to strengthen the ADA through education, advocacy and action.
United Spinal has actively promoted disability rights and inclusion since its founding in 1946. It has used the ADA to advocate for greater access to public transportation, the built environment, public facilities, and employment.
To participate in United Spinal's ADA Corporate Challenge, visit https://unitedspinal.org/corporate-challenge/.
About United Spinal Association
Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.