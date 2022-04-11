DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report contains a Detailed Overview of the Vendor Landscape, Competitive Analysis, And Critical Market Strategies to Gain Competitive Advantages
Increasing prevalence of infertility, rising number of fertility clinics offering fertility services, changing lifestyle of people leading to infertility, increasing acceptance of ART procedure are some of the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.
GLOBAL U.S. ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION
Factors such as increased number of ART device manufacturing companies, growing investments by private & public players, and increasing financial assistance programs are also contributing to the growth of overall assisted reproductive technology market.
However, high cost of infertility treatment and risk associated with in vitro fertilization treatment are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The Cooper Companies, Cook Medical and Vitrolife are the major players in the US assisted reproductive technology market. The market also has several regional players that are competing with the global players in terms of new product launch.
The key vendors in the market include the Cooper companies, Cook Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hamilton Throne, Merck KGaA, and Vitrolife. With the rising demand for infertility treatment in the US, the market share of these vendors is expected to grow in the coming years. However, the major players are facing stiff competition from emerging players.
Vendors are progressively focusing on introducing innovative devices to penetrate and utilize the huge growth potential prevailing in the market. The technological advancements and innovations in the field of ART is providing tremendous growth opportunity to the vendors.
Key Manufacturers Profile
- The Cooper Companies
- Cook Medical
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- Hamilton Thorne
- Merck Group
- Vitrolife
Other Prominent Manufacturers
- CARL ZEISS
- Esco Lifesciences
- INVO Bioscience
- Kitazato USA
- Nidacon
- Rocket Medical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thomas Medical
Prominent ART Service Providers
- The American Fertility California Corp.
- Angels Creation Reproductive Center (ACRC)
- Aspire Houston Fertility Institute
- Boston IVF
- CARE Fertility
- Carolinas Fertility Institute
- CCRM Fertility
- Center of Reproductive Medicine
- Conceptions Reproductive Associates
- Dallas-Fort Worth Fertility Associates
- Extend Fertility
- Fertility Center
- Fertility Center of San Antonio
- Infertility Texas
- Innovative Fertility Center
- Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)
- Kindbody
- Main Line Fertility & Reproductive Medicine
- Mayo Clinic
- New Hope Fertility Center
- Oma Fertility
- Overlake Reproductive Health
- Pacific Fertility Center
- Pacific Reproductive Center
- Reproductive Medicine Associates of Philadelphia
- ReproMed Fertility Center
- San Diego Fertility Center
- Santa Barbara Fertility Center
- Santa Monica Fertility
- Sher Institutes for Reproductive Medicine
- Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC)
- Tennessee Reproductive Medicine (TRM)
- Texas Center for Reproductive Health
- The Center for Fertility and Gynecology
- The Fertility Center of Las Vegas
- The Reproductive Medicine Group
- UCLA Fertility and Reproductive Health Center
- Western Fertility Institute
- Wisconsin Fertility
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview of Infertility & Art
7.2 Trends in Art
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Number of Single Parents and Same-Sex Couples
8.2 Technological Advancements and Innovations in Art
8.3 Rising Venture Capital & Private Equity Investments in Infertility Services
8.4 Increasing Financial Assistance Programs & Employer Benefits for Infertility Treatment
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infertility
9.2 Rising Number of Fertility Clinics Offering Fertility Services
9.3 Changing Lifestyles of People
9.4 Increasing Acceptance of Art Procedures
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost of Infertility Treatment
10.2 Risks and Limitations Associated With Infertility Treatment
10.3 Ethical Challenges Related to Infertility Treatment
10.4 Lack of Standardized Government Regulations on Infertility Treatment
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Services
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Art Services Market by Source
13.4 Frozen Non-Donor
13.5 Fresh Non-Donor
13.6 Fresh Donor
13.7 Frozen Donor
13.8 Art Services Market by Age Group
13.9 Between 35 & 40 Years
13.10 Less Than 35 Years
13.11 Above 40 Years
13.12 Art Services Market by Technique
13.13 in Vitro Fertilization (Ivf)
13.14 Frozen Embryo Transfer (Fet)
13.15 Others
14 Devices
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Art Devices Market by Product
14.4 Art Devices Market by End-User
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competition Overview: Art Device Manufacturers
15.2 Competition Overview: Service Providers
15.3 Market Share Analysis: Manufacturers
15.4 Market Share Analysis: Art Service Providers
16 Key Manufacturer Profiles
