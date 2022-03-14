DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period.
Healthcare is one of the industries where online and blended learning is replacing traditional classroom training at an incredible pace. Online learning is personal and is accessed using smartphones, tablets, and laptops at your choice of time and place. Online courseware is designed and built to be engaging and interactive, using quality images, video, audio, and animation to help users comprehend and retain knowledge.
Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME
Changes in medical practice that limit class hours and patient availability, increased diagnostic, management possibilities, and technological advances have contributed to the increasing use of simulation techniques in medical education.
Simulation technology as an educational tool is revolutionizing medical education, including the acquisition and maintenance of skills and knowledge, integrating technology into a comprehensive clinical curriculum that includes certification and recertification, and adopting proficiency and awareness, practical and competent improvement, and measurement of results. Thus, it will drive demand in the Continuing Medical Education Market in the US in the forecast period
Preference Towards Short Time CME Courses
Time is a challenging factor for physicians across the globe. Allocation of more time on other CME programs will further pressure their schedule. Physicians around the world prefer shorter educational activities required to manage their patients. Most young physicians prefer concise (i.e., <_5 minutes_="minutes_" online_="online_" text-based="text-based" activities="activities" and="and" interactive="interactive" clinical="clinical" decision-making="decision-making" />
Physicians are the most critical assets for any healthcare system. Thus, there is a need for a structured process for continuous training, exposure, learning, and improvement to continue applying their skills and knowledge correctly. Vendors can use this as an opportunity to thrive in the healthcare education market
U.S. CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION
The E-learning delivery method will witness an absolute growth of more than 70% in the forecast period. Increased internet coverage and the evolution of gadgets have helped the education system adapt to new media to attract students.
Some of the main benefits of the internet-based CME include improved access, convenience, and flexibility, reduced travel expenses, and time. But classroom learning still has the highest share in S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market. It is preferred as face-to-face interaction with the students, and the professors are more appealing.
Many group activities help discuss and solve cases, thus providing better brainstorming and knowledge transfer sessions
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The vendors in the CME market are start-up educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, Insurance companies. In addition to this, the military institutions also provide CME programs to physicians
Mednax Creqs has launched a new cloud-based continuing education platform. This unique and improved online portal is designed to help physicians, advanced practice providers, and other medical professionals across the US to earn AMA PRA Category 1 credits and nursing contact hours
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- COVID-19 has positively impacted the CME programs; there is increased demand for the CME programs for the latest technology and infectious diseases provided online
- Increased competitiveness and an increased number of healthcare professionals in various counties force physicians to pursue CME programs to stay competitive. This factor is driving demand in CME Market in the US
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- Introduction of Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME
- Increased Demand for Mobile Platform Education
- Increased Adoption of CME Among Non-physicians Healthcare Professionals
- Increasing Preference for Short Time CME Courses
- Growth in Student Enrolment for Medical Schools
