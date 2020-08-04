DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2019 - The Patient Perspective - USA Edition - The Views of 186 Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Profile of 2019's Respondent US Patient Groups
The views of 186 US Patient Groups:
- Covering 62 Medical Specialties
- 50% are National Patient Groups
- 22% are International Patient Groups
Patient-Group Partnerships With Industry:
148 of the 186 Respondent Patient Groups (80%) Worked or Partnered With at Least One Pharma Company.
About the Survey and the Analyses
Results of a survey of 186 patient groups
- Survey conducted: November 2019 to late-February 2020.
- Industry-wide analyses: The pharma industry as a whole assessed at a wide range of activities important to US patients and US patient groups; its performance at corporate reputation, compared with that of other healthcare sectors.
- Company analyses: 39 pharma companies analysed for performance at 12 indicators of corporate reputation by US patient groups familiar with the company, and by US patient groups that work or partner with the company.
How did the Pharma Industry Perform in the USA in 2019?
US patient-group attitudes towards the pharma industry as a whole were more positive in 2019 than in any of the previous years this survey has been undertaken. 48% of 2019's respondent US patient groups stated that the pharmaceutical industry had an Excellent or Good corporate reputation. However, US patient groups only ranked the pharmaceutical industry 3rd in 2019 for corporate reputation out of nine healthcare sectors; the pharmaceutical industry was ranked 1st by patient groups worldwide.
2019's respondent US patient groups also stated that the pharma industry's performance at activities of importance to patients had mostly improved since 2018.
Room for improvement
2019's respondent US patient groups clearly felt that the pharmaceutical industry, despite having made improvements, still has scope to do better - particularly in drug pricing.
- Only 10% of 2019's respondent US patient groups believed the pharmaceutical industry to be Excellent or Good at having fair pricing policies.
Since Donald Trump was sworn in as President in January 2017, two issues 0 drug pricing, and the reputation of pharmaceutical companies - have both been especially high-profile political topics in the USA. Indeed, at the end of 2018, an FDA publication, the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Access Inquiries, named several branded-drug companies which did not, according to the agency, meet requirements to share their products with generics makers (in an effort to slow the development of rival products).
The move indicated the extent to which US policymakers were focusing on putting pressure on the pharma industry.
The subject of the industry's pricing policies reached a climax in 2019 when companies were called to attend US Congressional hearings on drug pricing. During that year, public debate on drug pricing was commonplace (with the prices of Humira, insulin, treatments for multiple sclerosis, and HIV medications all being considered). The debate was further fuelled by emotive references to prescription drug pricing in the Democratic Party's presidential primaries, with criticism of pharma becoming increasingly bipartisan. Demonstrators across the US, during 2019, echoed public discontent at the issue of pharma profiteering.
Political volatility on the subject of pharma, and especially on drug pricing, inevitably had a negative impact on the rankings of specific pharmaceutical companies in the 2019 USA Corporate Reputation of Pharma' results.
A note about COVID-19 and the 2019 'Corporate-Reputation' results
COVID-19 should have a relatively limited impact on many of the results of the '2019 Corporate-Reputation' study, because the survey took place (November 2019 to late-February 2020) largely before the crisis became global. However, announcements about COVID-19 by some pharma companies during January and February 2020, and reported in the US media, may have influenced the views of US patient groups responding to the Corporate-Reputation' survey during its last two months. Therefore, the pandemic is bound to have had at least some effect on the 2019 USA version of the Corporate-Reputation' results.
COVID-19 is currently creating greater public awareness of the pharmaceutical industry and presents the pharmaceutical industry with several crossroads. On the one hand, the industry's scientific abilities are being applauded. On the other hand, drug companies have come under pressure to reduce prices during the pandemic.
The '2019 Corporate-Reputation' results can, therefore, serve as a platform to assist pharma in its corporate-reputation strategies, in the context of the COVID-19 crisis and thereafter - at a time when the reputation of the pharmaceutical industry is very much in the public eye. In the case of the USA, the reactions of patient groups to company announcements on COVID-19 suggest that the pandemic may well have a strong influence on the corporate reputation of pharma for the remainder of 2020 (and perhaps beyond).
Key Topics Covered
- Executive summary
- US patient-group relationships with pharma, 2019
- Industry-wide findings, 2019
- Rankings of the 39 pharma companies, 2019 (v. 2018) among US patient groups familiar with the companies
- Rankings of the 23 pharma companies, 2019 (v. 2018) among US patient groups that work with the companies
- Profiles of the 39 companies, 2019 (v. 2018)
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Allergan
- Amgen
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Biogen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Celgene
- CSL Behring
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly
- Ferring
- Gilead Sciences (including Kite Pharma)
- Grifols
- GSK
- Ipsen
- Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)
- LEO Pharma
- Lundbeck
- Merck & Co
- Merck KGaA (known as EMD Serono in the US)
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Octapharma
- Otsuka
- Pfizer
- Roche (represented by Genentech in the US)
- Sandoz
- Sanofi
- Servier
- Takeda/Shire
- Teva
- UCB
- Vertex
- ViiV Healthcare
