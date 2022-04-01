Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Corporate Wellness Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Report

The corporate wellness market in US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during 2022-2027.

U.S. CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The health & risk assessment (HRA) program accounted for highest share in the market in 2021. However, demand for financial wellness programs is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising focus on savings investments in the US post COVID-19 pandemic.

Onsite model accounted for highest share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021. Larger companies are more likely to offer onsite services as they have access to more resources in terms of budgets, space, and personnel, unlike smaller companies that typically outsource them.

The media and technology industry accounted for over 18% share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The US corporate wellness market witnesses moderate to high competition as it is an extremely fragmented market. However, many of these players operate in specific niches, driving down the intensity of competition.

However, vendors try to break price-based competition by relying upon value-added sales offerings that not only offer them a competitive advantage but potentially offer them better margins.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, the Southern region accounted for highest share of the US corporate wellness market with majority of demand coming from states including Texas, Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and others.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • Growing Role of Wellness Champions
  • Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness
  • Use Of Technology to Improve Outcomes
  • Extension Of Wellness Programs to Families
  • Mental & Physical Health Awareness on social media

Key Vendors

  • Compsych
  • Wellness Corporate Solutions
  • Virgin Pulse
  • Provant Health Solutions

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Active Wellness
  • Aduro
  • Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies
  • American Specialty Health
  • Aquila
  • AYCO
  • Bank of America Merill Lynch
  • BaySport
  • Beacon Health Options
  • Best Money Moves
  • Brightdime
  • Brightside
  • BSDI
  • Castlight Health
  • Ceridian
  • Corporate Fitness Works
  • DHS Group
  • Edukate
  • Elite Wellness
  • Enrich
  • Even
  • EXOS
  • Financial Fitness Group
  • Financial Knowledge
  • FlexWage
  • HealthCheck360
  • HealthFitness
  • HealthTrax
  • Holberg Financial
  • Health Advocate
  • Integrated Wellness Partners
  • Karelia Health
  • Kersh Health
  • Kinema Fitness
  • LearnLux
  • LifeCents
  • LifeDojo
  • LifeStart
  • Limeade
  • LIVunLtd
  • Marino Wellness
  • Marathon Health
  • Mercer
  • NIFS
  • Money Starts Here
  • My Secure Advantage
  • The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS)
  • OptumHealth
  • Orriant
  • Payactiv
  • Power Wellness
  • Premise Health
  • Privia Health
  • Professional Fitness Management
  • Prudential Financial
  • Purchasing Power
  • Ramsey Solutions
  • Reach Fitness
  • Sonic Boom Wellness
  • Sprout
  • StayWell
  • Transamerica
  • Vantage Circle
  • Vitality Group
  • Wellable
  • Wellness Coaches USA
  • Wellsource
  • WellSteps
  • Wisdom Works Group
  • Woliba
  • Workstride
  • WTS International
  • Origin
  • BrightPlan
  • Savology
  • Sqwire
  • FinFit
  • Pro Financial Health
  • FutureFuel.io
  • Salary Finance
  • SoFi
  • GoPlan 101
  • The Financial Gym
  • PDHI
  • Novant Health
  • Sum180

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 State of Us Healthcare

7.3 Vendor & Employer Rights, Obligations, & Pricing Models

7.4 Regulatory Framework

7.5 Lifecycle Stage of Corporate Wellness Market in US

7.6 Growth Prospects

7.7 Supply Chain

7.8 American Workforce Analysis

7.9 Factors Influencing Demand: Healthy Eating Index

7.10 Employee Behavior Insights

7.1 Economic and Demographical Analysis

7.2 Key Decision Influencers

7.3 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Role of Wellness Champions

8.2 Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness

8.3 Use of Technology to Improve Outcomes

8.4 Growing Reign of Ai

8.5 Extension of Wellness Programs to Families

8.6 Offering Solutions Under One Roof

8.7 Incorporation of Social Connectedness

8.8 Increasing Penetration of Telehealth

8.9 Mental & Physical Health Awareness on Social Media

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Focus on Improving Employee Wellbeing

9.2 Growth in Individualized Self-Care

9.3 Rise of Information Economy

9.4 Evolution of Value Proposition

9.5 Increase in Number of Working Hours

9.6 Broad Shift in Wellness Perspectives

9.7 Corporate Wellness Programs Reducing Load on Us Healthcare Systems

9.8 Hike in Attrition in US

9.9 Health Issues Due to Work Stress

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Remote Work and Increased Surveillance by Employers

10.2 Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation

10.3 Perceived High Cost of Wellness Programs

10.4 Wariness Regarding Misuse of Data

10.5 Counterproductive to Employee Health

10.6 Increased Sense of Anxiety

10.7 Singular Approach to Wellness

10.8 Lack of Gender-Specific Approach

10.9 Dearth of Cultural Support

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Industry

11.4 End-User

11.5 Incentive Program

11.6 Delivery

11.7 Type

11.8 Revenue Model

11.9 Program

11.10 Pest Analysis

11.11 Five Forces Analysis

12 Program

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Health & Risk Assessment (Hra)

12.4 Nutrition & Weight Management

12.5 Smoking Cessation

12.6 Fitness Services

12.7 Alcohol & Drug Rehab

12.8 Stress Management

12.9 Health Education Services

12.10 Financial Wellness

12.11 Other Corporate Wellness Services

13 Revenue Model

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Recurring Revenue Model

13.4 Seasonal Revenue Model

14 Delivery Model

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Onsite

14.4 Offsite

15 Incentive Programs

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Participatory Programs

15.4 Health-Contingent Programs

16 Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Services

16.4 Technology

17 Industry

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Media & Technology

17.4 Healthcare

17.5 Financial Services

17.6 Manufacturing

17.7 Retail

17.8 Other End-Users

18 End-User

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Large Private Sector Businesses

18.4 Medium Private Sector Businesses

18.5 Public Sector Companies

18.6 Small Private-Sector Business

18.7 Non-Profit Organizations

19 Region

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Regional Overview

