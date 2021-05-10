DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dental Market By Segments, Types, Expenses, End Users (Private, Public), Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Dental Market is expected to be $30.59 Billion by 2027, from $15.57 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% during 2020-2027
The factors that are expected to drive the demands of the dental equipment industry in the USA are:
- Cosmetic surgery
- The ageing of the American population
- Advancement in dental procedure due to advanced technology
Some other factors may include poor oral hygiene, smoking habits, diabetes. Moreover, the demands of prosthetic, preventive and surgical dentistry will also contribute to this market. However, the lack of proper reimbursement and the high cost of dental procedures hinder the market growth.
Dental equipments are the tools that help to treat, examine, manipulate and restore any oral ailments. In the United States, there has been a surge in the number of dental implant and surgeries performed due to the growing ageing populace. The most common dental procedures include root canal, periodontal, bonding, and fillings.
COVID-19 effect on United States Dental Industry
Dentistry is facing its most challenging time in recent history with the outbreak of coronavirus disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively closed approximately 198 thousand dental doctors and active dentists in the USA. Since dental surgeons are at the highest risk of contracting the Coronavirus, with the pandemic still at large, the USA's dental market will not be able to revive in its pre-pandemic phase in 2021.
But with the speeding of COVID vaccine shots, we expect the USA dental market to start recovering from the second half of 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunities
5. United States Dental Market
6. Market Share - United States Dental Market
6.1 Segments
6.2 Dental Equipment Types
7. Segments - United States Dental Market
7.1 Preventive
7.2 Restorative
7.3 Implants
7.3.1 Titanium
7.3.2 Zirconium
7.4 Prosthetics
7.5 Endodontics
7.6 Orthodontics
7.7 Equipment
8. Types - United States Dental Equipments Market
8.1 Dental Radiology Equipments
8.2 Dental Lasers
8.3 Systems & Parts
8.4 Laboratory Machines
8.5 Hygiene Maintenance Device
8.6 Other Equipments
9. Dental Expenses - United Dental Market
9.1 Private Insurance
9.2 Out of Pocket
9.3 Medicaid
9.4 Public Health
9.5 Others
10. End Users - United States Dental Market
10.1 Private
10.2 Public
11. Company Analysis
11.1 Danaher Corporation
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Initatives
11.1.3 Sales
11.2 Dentsply Sirona
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Initatives
11.2.3 Sales
11.3 Henry Schein
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Initatives
11.3.3 Sales
11.4 Zimmer Holdings Inc.
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Initatives
11.4.3 Sales
11.5 Biolase
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Initatives
11.5.3 Sales
