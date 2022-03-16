DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Influenza Vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 7,007 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.
This new market report offerings a wide-ranging study of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market.
The report also provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2030 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for influenza vaccines.
This Newest and Comprehensive United States Influenza Vaccines Market Research Report 2022 Delivers:
- The United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Insights, Analysis and Forecast, 2015-2030
- The United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast, 2015 - 2030
- Analyzes the United States Children Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast, 2015 - 2030
- Analyzes the United States Adults Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast, 2015 - 2030
- Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
- The United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Trends and Insights
- The United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)
- The United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand Analysis (2010 - 2021)
- Examines the Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)
- Thoroughly Evaluates Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza
- Distribution Channel and Technique Detailed Insights of Influenza Vaccination in the United States
- Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
- Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
- Major Deals and Agreement Activities in the Influenza Vaccines Market
- An Insightful Analysis of the Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
- Analyses the Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines between 2020 and 2021
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Influenza Vaccines Market Value, and Recent Development
- An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development
Key Questions Answered by this Latest 2022 Report:
- What is the current scenario of the U.S. influenza vaccines market?
- What is the total market size and forecast (until 2030) for the U.S. influenza vaccines market?
- How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the US during 2015 - 2027?
- How effective is influenza(flu) shot for 2021?
- What percentage of the United States do people get the flu vaccine?
- What are the key marketed influenza vaccines available in the United States?
- What are the major drivers of the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What are the major inhibitors of the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What is the regulatory framework in the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What are the upcoming influenza vaccines that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?
- Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, vaccine revenue, current developments, and scenarios?
- Who are the emerging players? What are their happenings, clinical development, platform technology, phase, and current developments?
- How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Insights, Analysis and Forecasts (2015 - 2030)
3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 - 2030)
3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
4. Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Challenges
5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Trends and Insights
6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)
7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand Analysis (2010 - 2021)
8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)
9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza
10. Distribution Channel and Technique Detailed Insights of Influenza Vaccination in the United States
11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
13. Major Deals and Agreement Activities in the Influenza Vaccines Market
13.1 Merger and Acquisitions
13.2 Collaboration Deals
13.3 Licensing Agreement
13.4 Exclusive Agreement
13.5 Distribution Agreement
14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company and Country
15.1 Year 2021
15.2 Year 2020
16. Key Players Analysis
16.1 Sanofi Pasteur
16.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio
16.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis
16.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
16.1.5 Recent Development
16.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
16.3 Seqirus
16.4 AstraZeneca
17. Emerging Players Analysis
17.1 Novavax
17.1.1 Business Overview
17.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
17.1.3 Recent Development
17.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
17.3 Medicago
17.4 Moderna Inc
17.5 Pneumagen
17.6 Altimmune
17.7 Daiichi Sankyo
17.8 FluGen
17.9 Imutex
17.10 EpiVax
17.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.
