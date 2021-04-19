Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Insulin Injection Pen Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2021 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States market for the insulin injection pen market is expected to touch US$ 5.5 billion by the year-end of 2027.

Report Scope:

  • An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027
  • Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027
  • The United States Insulin Injection Pen Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
  • The United States Insulin Injection Pen Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 - 2027
  • The Market Size of the United States Smart Insulin Injection Pen with Six Years Forecast
  • The Market Size of the United States Reusable Insulin Injection Pen with Six Years Forecast
  • The Market Size of the United States Disposable Insulin Injection Pen with Six Years Forecast
  • Detailed Assessment of the United States Smart Insulin Injection Pen Users Volume and Forecast to 2027
  • Detailed Assessment of the United States Reusable Insulin Injection Pen Users Volume and Forecast to 2027
  • Detailed Assessment of the United States Disposable Insulin Injection Pen Users Volume and Forecast to 2027
  • Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Insulin Injection Pen Market
  • Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Insulin Injection Pen Market
  • Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Insulin Injection Pen Market
  • A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Insulin Injection Pen Portfolios, Business Overview, and Current Development

Market Segment by Type, the Product can be Split into

  • Smart Insulin Injection Pen
  • Reusable Insulin Injection Pen
  • Disposable Insulin Injection Pen

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

  • How many people in the United States have diabetes?
  • How many people in the United States use insulin?
  • How has the United States insulin injection pen market performed so far?
  • How is the United States insulin injection pen market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021 - 2027?
  • How is each segment of the United States insulin injection pen market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?
  • What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States insulin injection pen market?
  • What are the various insulin injection pen devices available in the United States?
  • What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the United States insulin injection pen market?
  • What is the regulatory system of the insulin injection pen market in the United States?
  • Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, products, current developments, and scenarios?

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

  • Novo Nordisk
  • Eli Lilly
  • Sanofi
  • Owen Mumford
  • Companion Medical
  • Diabnext
  • Digital Medics Pty Ltd.
  • Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
  • Diamesco Co., Ltd.

