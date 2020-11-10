DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020 Laboratory Market Report reviews the current landscape of U.S. clinical diagnostics and provides data on the biggest trends shaping laboratory testing. The report also reviews the challenges and opportunities unique to each market segment, and looks at forecasts for newly developing testing technologies.
- Routine testing dropped 50-60% during the first two months of the pandemic, causing revenue declines of more than $5 billion
- U.S. laboratory testing market was valued at $82 billion in 2019
- In 2018, labs experienced revenue declines of $300-670 million under PAMA
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Laboratory Market Overview
- Molecular, Antigen, And Serological Testing Central To Public Health During COVID-19
- Emergency Use Authorizations Issued For Immediate Testing Of COVID-19
- COVID-19 Challenges Diagnostics Supply Chain
- Routine Lab Testing Volumes Decrease During Pandemic
- Laboratory Revenues Decline More Than $5 Billion During First Two Months Of COVID-19
- 25% Of Labs Perform Non-Waived Tests
- Private Insurance Largest Payer For Lab Tests
- Number Of Pharmacy And ASC Labs Increase In 2019
- Hospital Lab Market Valued At $48 Billion
- Independent Lab Market Valued At $28 Billion
- Independent Labs Testing Volumes Decline During COVID-19
- Physician Office Lab Market Worth $5 Billion
- 67% Of Physician Offices Have A Certificate Of Waiver
- Number Of Labs Serving Assisted Living Market Increases by 5.8% In 2019
- Under PAMA, Rates Move Downward By Nearly 10%
- Criticisms Of PAMA Spur Congress To Pass LAB Act
- Labs Servicing Nursing Homes Are Most Impacted By PAMA
- PAMA Leads Labs To Refer More Tests Out
- Lab Workforce Expected To Grow Faster Than Overall Employment
- Worker Shortages Widespread In Lab Industry
- Molecular Diagnostics Is Fastest Growing Lab Subspecialty
- Declining Reimbursement Is Biggest Challenge For Labs
- POC Testing Outpacing Overall Diagnostics Market
- Slow Diagnostic Development Hinders Precision Medicine Launch
- Clinical Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases Drive Demand For Molecular Genetic Testing
- GHX Lists Clinical Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution
