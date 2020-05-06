DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Analysis for Laparoscopic Devices | United States | 2020-2026 | MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. laparoscopic device market includes laparoscopes, access devices, hand instruments, insufflation devices, suction-irrigation devices, direct energy devices, ultrasonic devices, hand-assisted devices, closure devices, gastric bands and balloons, as well as power morcellators. An in-depth evaluation of procedure numbers is also included in this report, which compares trends between the open and laparoscopic approaches in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
Laparoscopy is considered the continuing development towards a less invasive approach, which emerged to address complications and improve the outcomes of open surgery and is now moving towards the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery. The current study analyzes robotic-assisted surgery qualitatively, considering it as one of the key driving and limiting factors across the laparoscopy market in the United States.
Key Topics Covered
- List of Figures
- List of Charts
- Executive Summary
- U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Procedure Codes Investigated
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
Disease Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Disease Treatments and Diagnostics
2.2.1 Gynecological Conditions
2.2.1.1 Gynecological Cancers
2.2.1.2 Uterine Fibroids
2.2.1.3 Endometriosis
2.2.1.4 Menorrhagia
2.2.1.5 Pelvic Prolapse
2.2.1.6 Ectopic Pregnancy
2.2.1.7 Indication for Hysterectomy
2.2.2 Digestive Tract Conditions
2.2.2.1 Stomach Cancer
2.2.2.2 Hernia
2.2.2.3 Gallbladder Attack
2.2.2.4 Obesity
2.2.3 Colorectal Conditions
2.2.3.1 Colorectal Cancer
2.2.3.2 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
2.2.3.3 Diverticulitis
2.3 Patient Demographics
2.3.1 Gynecological Conditions
2.3.1.1 Gynecological Cancer
2.3.1.2 Uterine Fibroids
2.3.1.3 Endometriosis
2.3.1.4 Menorrhagia
2.3.1.5 Pelvic Prolapse
2.3.1.6 Ectopic Pregnancy
2.3.1.7 Hysterectomy
2.3.2 Digestive Tract Conditions
2.3.2.1 Stomach Cancer
2.3.2.2 Hernia
2.3.2.3 Gallbladder Attack
2.3.2.4 Obesity
2.3.3 Colorectal Conditions
2.3.3.1 Colorectal Cancer
2.3.3.2 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
2.3.3.3 Diverticulitis
Product Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Access Devices
3.1.1.1 Introduction
3.1.1.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.2 Closure Devices
3.1.2.1 Introduction
3.1.2.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.3 Direct Energy Devices
3.1.3.1 Introduction
3.1.3.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.4 Gastric Balloons
3.1.4.1 Introduction
3.1.4.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.5 Gastric Bands
3.1.5.1 Introduction
3.1.5.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.6 Hand-Assisted Laparoscopic Sleeve
3.1.6.1 Introduction
3.1.6.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.7 Hand Instruments
3.1.7.1 Introduction
3.1.7.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.8 Insufflation Devices
3.1.8.1 Introduction
3.1.8.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.9 Laparoscopes
3.1.9.1 Introduction
3.1.9.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.10 Powered Morcellator Devices
3.1.10.1 Introduction
3.1.10.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.11 Suction-Irrigation Devices
3.1.11.1 Introduction
3.1.11.2 Product Portfolio
3.1.12 Ultrasonic Devices
3.1.12.1 Introduction
3.1.12.2 Product Portfolio
3.2 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
3.2.1 Applied Medical
3.2.2 Apollo Endosurgery
3.2.3 Bovie Medical
3.2.4 Conmed
3.2.5 Ethicon
3.2.6 Karl Storz
3.2.7 Medtronic
3.2.8 Microline Surgical
3.2.9 Reshape Medical
3.2.10 Richard Wolf
3.2.11 Stryker
3.2.12 Teleflex
3.2.1 Others
3.3 Clinical Trials
3.3.1 Apollo Endosurgery
3.3.2 Alesi Surgical
3.3.3 Arksurgical
3.3.4 Conmed
3.3.1 Ethicon
3.3.2 Intuitive Surgical
3.3.3 Medtronic
3.3.1 Olympus
3.3.2 Others
U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Trend Analysis by Segment
4.4 Drivers and Limiters
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4.6 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.7 Company Profiles
4.7.1 Apollo Endosurgery
4.7.2 B. Braun
4.7.3 Becton Dickinson
4.7.4 Conmed
4.7.5 Ethicon (J&J)
4.7.6 Karl Storz
4.7.7 Lina Medical
4.7.8 Medtronic
4.7.9 Olympus
4.7.10 Richard Wolf
4.7.11 Reshape Lifesciences Inc
4.7.12 Stryker
4.8 SWOT Analysis
4.8.1 B. Braun
4.8.2 Becton Dickinson
4.8.3 Conmed
4.8.4 Ethicon (J&J)
4.8.5 Karl Storz
4.8.6 Medtronic
4.8.7 Olympus
4.8.8 Reshape Lifesciences
4.8.9 Stryker
Procedure Numbers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Procedure Number Overview
5.2.1 Procedures Numbers by Approach
5.2.1.1 Open and Laparoscopic Procedures
5.2.1.2 Laparoscopic Procedures by Indication
5.2.1.3 Open Procedures by Indication
5.3 Laparoscopic Procedures
5.3.1 Gastric Band Procedures
5.3.2 Gastric Balloon Procedures
5.3.3 Gastric Bypass Procedures
5.3.4 Sleeve Gastrectomy Procedures
5.3.5 Anti-Reflux Procedures
5.3.6 Colectomy Procedures
5.3.7 Cholecystectomy Procedures
5.3.8 Nephrectomy Procedures
5.3.9 Appendectomy Procedures
5.3.10 Adrenalectomy Procedures
5.3.11 Hernia Repair Procedures
5.3.12 Hysterectomy Procedures
5.3.13 Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (Vats)
Laparoscope Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
6.3.1 Rod Lens Laparoscope Market
6.3.1.1 Diagnostic Rod Lens Laparoscope Market
6.3.1.2 Operating Rod Lens Laparoscope Market
6.3.1.3 Rod Lens Laparoscope Market: Refurbished Vs New
6.3.2 Video Laparoscope Market
6.3.3 Lens Antifog Solution Market
6.4 Drivers and Limiters
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Access Device Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.3.1 Total Trocar Market
7.3.1.1 Disposable Trocar Market
7.3.1.2 Reposable Trocar Market
7.3.1.3 Reusable Trocar Market
7.3.2 Single Port Access Device Market
7.4 Drivers and Limiters
7.4.1 Market Drivers
7.4.2 Market Limiters
7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Laparoscopic Hand Instrument Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.3.1 Hand Instrument Market by Instrument Type
8.3.1.1 Reusable Hand Instrument Market
8.3.1.2 Disposable Hand Instrument Market
8.3.1.3 Reposable Hand Instrument Market
8.3.1.4 Articulating Hand Instrument Market
8.3.2 Hand Instrument Market by Device Function
8.3.2.1 Grasping Instrument Market
8.3.2.2 Cutting Instrument Market
8.4 Drivers and Limiters
8.4.1 Market Drivers
8.4.2 Market Limiters
8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned (A-Z)
- Apollo Endosurgery
- Applied Medical
- Arthrex
- B. Braun
- Becton Dickinson
- Blue Endo
- Bovie Medical
- Cardinal Health
- CONMED
- Cooper Surgical
- C. R. Bard
- ERBE
- Ethicon
- Integra LifeSciences
- Intuitive Surgical
- Karl Storz
- Kirwan Surgical Products
- Lexington Medical
- Lexion Medical
- LiNA Medical
- Medtronic
- Microline Surgical
- Millennium Surgical
- Northgate Technologies
- Obalon Therapeutics
- Olympus
- OmniGuide
- Promecon
- Purple Surgical
- ReShape Lifesciences
- Richard Wolf
- Smith & Nephew
- Solos Endoscopy
- Stryker
- Surgical Innovations
- Symmetry Surgical
- Teleflex
- Trinity Medical
