DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Masks Market in US- Industry Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Medical Mask Market Report.
The U.S. medical mask market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2019-2025.
The U.S. medical mask market is growing at a CAGR of over 18% by volume during the period 2020-2025. The U.S. accounted for a volume share of over 88% of the North American market. Better accessibility to medical services and improved healthcare coverage spend are the major factors responsible for high market share.
However, the increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including heart diseases, diabetes, cancer and the outbreak of pandemic such as COVID-19, which has led to the increased usage of disposable medical face masks, aggressive expansion plans by vendors to penetrate the U.S. market are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the country. Moreover, favorable government recommendations for wearing protective equipment to avoid any type of infection in healthcare settings are another factor driving the market growth in the country.
U.S. MEDICAL MASK MARKET SEGMENTATION
The U.S. medical mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, and geography. Surgical masks are considered as the primary standard of protection and are used by medical professionals in low, medium, or high level medical and experimental laboratory procedures. The segment has witnessed a steep increase since the spread of novel coronavirus across the globe. The medical masks for coronavirus can prevent the spread of the virus as they act as a barrier and can easily contain liquid particles (respiratory droplets and aerosols).
With the FDA recognizing the need for protective gear and equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare organizations offer adequate guidelines to manufacturers to maintain seamless manufacturing and supply and avoid shortage of personal protective equipment across the region. This, in turn, will further contribute to the growth of the segment.
3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, Owens & Minor, and Prestige Ameritech are the largest manufacturer of medical masks and have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years. Moderate to the high growth of major players will continue to boost market growth. Moreover, both established and emerging players are developing or commercializing the manufacturing with advanced features such as fog-free features, 3-D designed masks for an accurate fit to pursue sustainability strategies.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- What is the U.S. medical mask market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
- What is the key factor driving the growth of the U.S. medical mask market share?
- Which market segment is expected to lead in the medical mask industry during the forecast period?
- Who are the key market players for the medical mask? What is the growth of the 3M mask market share?
- What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. medical mask market? What is the face mask sales statistics of 2020?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Medical Face Masks: An Overview
7.1.1 Evolution of Medical Face Masks
7.1.2 Classification of Medical Face Masks
8 Impact of COVID-19
8.1 COVID-19 Impact On U.S. Medical Face Mask Market
9 Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Overview
10 Price Fluctuation of Medical Face Masks
10.1 Overview
10.2 Manufacturer Price Fluctuation
10.3 Retail Price Fluctuation
10.4 Factors to Consider Before Purchasing Medical Masks From Vendors
11 Market Opportunities & Trends
11.1 Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge
11.2 Advent of Transparent Face Masks
11.3 Inception of 3D Printed Medical Face Masks
11.4 Favorable Government Initiatives For Medical Masks Procurement
11.5 Significant Production Increase
12 Market Growth Enablers
12.1 Rising Patient Pool
12.2 Growing Number Of Surgical Procedures
12.3 Increase In Donations Of Medical Face Masks To Healthcare Workers
13 Market Restraints
13.1 Threat From Counterfeit Medical Face Masks
13.2 Complications Associated With Medical Face Masks
13.3 High Cost And Supply Shortage Of Raw Materials
14 Market Landscape
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast: Revenue & Volume
14.3 Five Forces Analysis
15 U.S. Medical Mask Market by Product
15.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.2 Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.3 Overview
16 Surgical Masks
16.1 Overview
16.2 Size & Forecast
16.3 Surgical Masks: Region Segmentation
17 Respirator Masks
17.1 Overview
17.2 Size & Forecast
17.3 Respirator Masks: Region Segmentation
18 U.S. Medical Mask Market by End-User
18.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.2 Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
18.3 Overview
18.4 Hospitals
18.5 Clinics
18.6 Diagnostic Laboratories
18.7 ASCS
18.8 Individuals
18.9 Others
Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Cardinal Health
- Honeywell
- Kimberly-Clark
- Owens & Minor
- Prestige Ameritech
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ansell
- TenCate
- ClearMask
- Crosstex International
- Dynarex
- HONG KONG MEDI CO
- HUBEI YJT TECHNOLOGY
- INTCO MEDICAL
- KOWA COMPANY
- Louis M. Gerson
- Makrite
- Medicom
- Medline Industries
- Mexpo International
- Moldex
- Neomedic
- Pidegree Industrial
- Rizhao Sanqi Medical & Health Products
- Safe'N'Clear
- Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing
- Sterimed
- Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM
- Yeakn Protecting Products
New Entrants
- Calko Group
- Eclipse Automation
- Fiat Chrysler
- Ford
- General Motors Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd9x9p
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716