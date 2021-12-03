DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Services in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Harder hit by the pandemic than any other pet industry sector due to sheltering, the travel bust, and the temporary suspension of many hands-on services, the non-medical pet services sector - defined by this report as grooming, boarding/day care, pet sitting/walking, training outside of the veterinary sector, along with pet insurance - is on the rebound, with sales expected to approach $16 billion by 2025.
COVID-19 setbacks notwithstanding, a growing range of non-medical pet services are gaining in dollar importance within the overall pet industry. Correspondingly, non-veterinary pet care professionals - especially groomers and trainers - increasingly serve as pet industry influencers.
Driving the recovery are tailwinds including pet owners' increasingly direct involvement with the health of their pets; the intensive brick-and-mortar retailer focus on pet services as a bulwark against additional e-commerce losses; the "pandemic pet" boom in ownership and spending; urbanization; the graying populations of pets and their owners; and the skew to higher-income household in pet ownership and spending. Technological innovation and venture capital will also continue to propel the business forward, spurring further market disruption, including virtual and home-based services designed to capitalize on the new normal of more home-anchored lifestyles.
Pet Services in the U.S. examines these and other opportunities for market development, breaking out historical and projected sales of non-medical pet services by type and providing a detailed look at consumer demographics.
This report focuses on the non-medical pet services sector in the U.S., including grooming, boarding (including day care outside of the home), training, and pet sitting/walking, with emerging service areas also taken into consideration. Report coverage also includes pet insurance. Medical and non-medical services provided through the veterinary sector are outside the scope of this report, but discussed in the context of the competitive landscape.
The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes national online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services.
With sample sizes of approximately 2,000 pet owners, these surveys are based on national online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The main surveys used in this report were conducted from November/December 2020 through August-September 2021.
This report also provides proprietary new pet ownership data for 2020, factoring in the recent surge in pet adoption as well as full-year 2020 product sales trends.
