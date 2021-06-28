Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Physician Office Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Physician Office Market Report analyzes major market trends impacting the industry including COVID-19, physician employment trends and reimbursement trends.

2020 was a difficult year for physician offices as patients put off routine office visits due to COVID-19 and offices experienced extreme revenue losses. 

  • Primary care practices are expected to lose $15 billion due to the pandemic
  • 43% of physician offices reduced staff and 72% of physicians had income reductions during the first several months of COVID-19
  • By 2033 a shortfall of 54,100 to 139,000 physicians is expected

Who Should Buy This Report

  • Healthcare investors
  • Health systems
  • Healthcare distributors
  • Healthcare manufactures
  • Group Purchasing Organizations
  • Government Health Agencies
  • State Health Agencies
  • Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Physician Office Market Overview
  • Physician Offices Experience Large Volume And Revenue Declines Due To COVID-19
  • Majority Of Physicians Are Employed By A Hospital Or Health Group
  • Specialists Outnumber And Out Earn Primary Care Physicians
  • Physician Offices Receive $8.5 Billion In Loans In COVID-19 Relief
  • Pandemic Dramatically Increases Telehealth Visits
  • Top 50 Medical Group Companies
  • Practices Reduce Staff To Offset COVID-19 Revenue Losses
  • Paperwork, Financial Concerns, And COVID-19 Contribute To Physician Burnout
  • Physician Shortages Projected To Increase
  • Physician Assistants And Nurse Practitioners Help With Physician Shortages
  • Fewer Physicians Expect To Participate In Incentive- Based Payment Models In 2020
  • MIPS Participation Decreases While APM Participation Increases
  • 97% Of Physicians Under MIPS Receive Positive Payment Adjustment
  • MIPS Rewards Quality With Payment Adjustments
  • 2020 MIPS Changes Expected To Lead To Increased Incentives
  • Comprehensive Primary Care Plus Model Launch Delayed To 2021
  • Electronic Health Records Implementation Increases Among Physician Offices
  • Number Of Urgent Care Clinics Continues To Grow
  • After Initial Declines, Urgent Care Volumes And Revenues Increase During COVID-19
  • Community Health Centers Provide Healthcare To Lower Income, Uninsured Populations
  • GHX Reports $6.8 Billion In Physician Office Sales Through Distribution In 2019

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkr70z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-physician-office-market-report-2021-2021-focus-on-covid-19-physician-employment-trends-and-reimbursement-trends-301320875.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.