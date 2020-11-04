DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Post-Acute Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020 Post-Acute Market Report examines the regulatory, market, and demographic factors that impact long-term care providers, and details future trends by segment.
Report Highlights
- Skilled nursing facilities represent 9% of COVID-19 cases and 42% of all U.S. deaths
- Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy rates declined at 73% of skilled nursing facilities
- 88% of senior housing executives list worker shortages as a top concern
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- 2020 Post-Acute Market Overview
- Aging Population Drives Demand To The Post-Acute Market
- SNF Residents By The Numbers
- COVID-19 Spreads Within U.S. Long-Term Care Facilities
- COVID-19 Changes Long-Term Care Facility Business Models
- Nursing Homes Increase Screening, Require PPE, And Limit Visitation After COVID-19
- COVID-19 Increases Need For PPE At Long-Term Care Facilities Leading To Shortages
- Senior Housing Worker Shortages And Occupancy Are Top Concerns
- Senior Housing Occupancy Decreases During COVID-19
- SNF Worker Shortages Top Concern For Senior Housing Leaders
- Long-Term Care Workforce Demographics
- COVID-19 Worsens Worker Shortages
- After Several Years Of Decline, Overall Revenues For Skilled Nursing Facilities Increased In 2019
- SNF Medicare Margins Continue To Fall
- Medicaid's Contribution To SNF Payer Mix Increases
- Higher Margin SNFs Have Higher Length Of Stay, Occupancy, And Share of Facility Revenue
- COVID-19 Likely To Destabilize Occupancy For Skilled Nursing Facilities
- Sepsis Top Condition Leading To SNF Admissions
- SNF Costs Increase At A Lower Rate Than Other Long-Term Care Options
- Patient-Driven Payment Model Increases Reimbursement, Reduces Therapy Hours
- Private Investors Lead Increase In Acquisitions
- Assisted Living Occupancy Stabilizes And Costs Increase
- Inpatient Rehabilitation Cases Increase And Margins Grow
- CCRCs Report Higher Occupancy Growth Rates Than Non-CCRC Facilities
- Number of LTAC Cases and Facilities Continue To Decline
- Memory Care Occupancy Increases With Aging Population Fueling Demand
- GHX Lists Top Post-Acute Care Products Sold Through Distribution
- GHX Reports Post-Acute Care Sales By Segment
