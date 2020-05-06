DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Report Suite | United States | 2020-2026 | Medsuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. market for vascular access includes both medical devices intended to access a patient's veins and arteries and accessories intended to improve safety and performance. Catheters are used for a variety of functions, including administering drugs, drawing blood, and specialized treatments like hemodialysis. Vascular access catheters can be inserted either peripherally in a patient's arm or centrally, such as in the patient's jugular.
Depending on the treatment required, a wide range of catheter designs exist for dwell times ranging from a few days to a few months and sometimes in excess of a year.
The report includes implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midlines, extended dwell catheters (EDCs), dialysis catheters, ultrasound machines specialized for vascular access, vein visualization devices, tip-placement devices, catheter securement devices, antibacterial catheter patches, catheter caps and syringes and needles.
Report Coverage
- U.S. Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Procedure Codes Investigated
- Markets Included
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecasts and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
Key Topics Covered
- Disease Overview
- Product Assessment
- U.S. Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Overview
- Procedure Numbers
- Implantable Port Market
- Port Needle Market
- Central Venous Catheter Market
- Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market
- Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market
- Midline Market
- Extended Dwell Catheter Market
- Dialysis Catheter Market
- Vascular Access Ultrasound Market
- Vein Visualization Device Market
- Tip-Placement Device Market
- Catheter Securement Device Market
- Antibacterial Catheter Patch Market
- Catheter Cap Market
- Syringe and Needle Market
- Appendix: Multi-Purpose Hand-Carried and Portable Ultrasound Market
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Access Scientific
- AccuVein
- AngioDynamics
- Argon Medical
- Arrow
- Ash Access
- B. Braun
- Baxter
- Becton Dickinson
- C.R. Bard
- Cardinal Health
- Centurion Medical
- Christie Medical Holdings
- Cook Medical
- Covidien
- DaVita
- Esaote North America
- Ethicon
- Fresenius
- FUJIFILM SonoSite
- GE Healthcare
- HealthTrust
- ICU Medical
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kawasumi
- Lineus Medical
- M.C. Johnson
- MannKind
- Medcomp
- Medical Plastic
- Medikit
- Medline
- Medtronic
- Merck Millipore
- Merit Medical
- MidAmerica
- Mindray
- MYCO Medical
- Navilyst
- Neo Medical
- Nipro Medical
- Nostix, LLC
- Novation
- Novo Nordisk
- Owen Mumford, Inc.
- Perrigo
- PFM Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bqx1n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716